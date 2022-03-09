(Good Things Utah) Lisa Corrigan with Delish on a Dime is in the studio making a Greek Shrimp salad. Yummy, healthy AND delicious!

Salad Ingredients:

1 can chickpeas

1 English cucumber, cut into chunks

1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 red onion, diced

1 orange bell pepper, diced

1/4-1/2 cup Kalamata olives (depending on how much you like them!)

1/3-1/2 cup feta cheese

16 oz. shrimp (you can use pre-cooked shrimp and toss it in to save time, OR heat uncooked, deveined shrimp on a skillet with 1 TBS olive oil, 1 minced garlic clove, and 1 TBS lemon juice. Cook until the shrimp is pink).

Dressing Ingredients:

2 TBS olive oil

1 TBS lemon juice

1/4 tsp oregano

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Toss all of the salad ingredients together in a big salad bowl.

Stir the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl, and then drizzle over the salad.

Serve cold and enjoy!

