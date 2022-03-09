(Good Things Utah) Lisa Corrigan with Delish on a Dime is in the studio making a Greek Shrimp salad. Yummy, healthy AND delicious!

Salad Ingredients:

  • 1 can chickpeas
  • 1 English cucumber, cut into chunks
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half 
  • 1/2 red onion, diced 
  • 1 orange bell pepper, diced 
  • 1/4-1/2 cup Kalamata olives (depending on how much you like them!)
  • 1/3-1/2 cup feta cheese 
  • 16 oz. shrimp (you can use pre-cooked shrimp and toss it in to save time, OR heat uncooked, deveined shrimp on a skillet with 1 TBS olive oil, 1 minced garlic clove, and 1 TBS lemon juice. Cook until the shrimp is pink). 

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 2 TBS olive oil
  • 1 TBS lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp oregano
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder
  • Pinch of salt 

Directions:

  • Toss all of the salad ingredients together in a big salad bowl. 
  • Stir the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl, and then drizzle over the salad.
  • Serve cold and enjoy! 

For more information about Lisa you can visit her on her Instagram.