(Good Things Utah) Lisa Corrigan with Delish on a Dime is in the studio making a Greek Shrimp salad. Yummy, healthy AND delicious!
Salad Ingredients:
- 1 can chickpeas
- 1 English cucumber, cut into chunks
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- 1 orange bell pepper, diced
- 1/4-1/2 cup Kalamata olives (depending on how much you like them!)
- 1/3-1/2 cup feta cheese
- 16 oz. shrimp (you can use pre-cooked shrimp and toss it in to save time, OR heat uncooked, deveined shrimp on a skillet with 1 TBS olive oil, 1 minced garlic clove, and 1 TBS lemon juice. Cook until the shrimp is pink).
Dressing Ingredients:
- 2 TBS olive oil
- 1 TBS lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp oregano
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- Pinch of salt
Directions:
- Toss all of the salad ingredients together in a big salad bowl.
- Stir the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl, and then drizzle over the salad.
- Serve cold and enjoy!
