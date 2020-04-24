Greek chicken souvlaki with tzatziki sauce

It’s a taste of Athens today, with chef Jenn Martello joining us from her kitchen to share a mouth-watering chicken souvlaki with tzatziki sauce recipe. Follow along with her segment and the directions below, then let us know how you like it!

Find Jenn on instagram at https://www.instagram.com/chefjennmartello/

Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

1 each Cucumber, peeled, seeded and shredded Place in colander with ½ tsp salt to drain excess liquid 10 min

1 cup Greek yogurt

2 tbsp Olive Oil

2 tbsp Dill, minced and fresh

1 each Garlic clove, minced

Salt and Pepper

1 lb Chicken breast, cut into 1in chunks

1/3 cup Olive oil

1/4 cup Lemon juice fresh

1 tsp Honey

1 tsp Oregano, dried

2 each Bell peppers, cut into 1 inch pieces Red and yellow preferred

1 each Sweet yellow onion, cut into 1 inch pieces

6 each Naan bread or Pita rounds

Directions:

1. Combine cucumber, greek yogurt, 2 tbsp olive oil, dill, minced garlic and season with Salt and pepper. Place aside in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. Save for serving.

2. Thread chicken, bell peppers and onions on metal skewers.

3. Mix ⅓ cup olive oil, lemon juice, honey, oregano in a small bowel. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Preheat grill to med/hi heat. Brush vegetables and chicken with lemon/oil mixture. Grill for 15 minutes or until cooked through.

5. Warm naan or pita bread, wrap in damp paper towel and microwave or griddle each side for 30 seconds

6. Assemble sandwiches by laying pita down and spreading tzatziki in the middle, topping with chicken and grilled vegetables. Roll tight and hold together with a rectangle piece of foil.