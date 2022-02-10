Grab the recipe for this Valentines Red Velvet Bundt Cake

(Good Things Utah) Make this Valentine’s Red Velvet Bundt Cake for this weekend for your kids and the love of your life to enjoy!

Ingredients:

For the cake:

3 sticks unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

3 cups all purpose flour

3 cups sugar

1 1/2 tbsp cocoa powder

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 tsp salt

3 eggs (room temperature)

3/4 cup sour cream (room temperature)

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp red food coloring

Valentine’s sprinkles (optional)

For the glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

4 oz softened cream cheese

1-3 tbsp of milk to thin

1 tsp almond extract

Directions:

For the cake:

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees F. Spray a Bundt pan very liberally with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

In a medium saucepan, combine the butter and the buttermilk and heat until butter is completely melted. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, salt and cocoa. Stir in the sugar. Add in the eggs, sour cream, red food coloring and vanilla. Mix to combine. (Best done in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment but can be done with a hand mixer).

Pour the hot butter/buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture, a little at a time, stirring constantly. The batter will be very thin.

Pour batter into the sprayed Bundt pan. Bake in a preheated oven for 70-85 minutes or until a toothpick entered in the center comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 5 minutes before inverting it onto a cooking rack to cool completely.

Allow the cake to cool completely. Meanwhile, make the glaze.

For the glaze:

1. Use an electric mixer or stand mixer to beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Pour 1 tbsp. of milk in at a time until you reach your desired consistency. You want just enough milk to make the glaze thin enough so that it will drip down the sides of the cake but not so thin that it will drip completely off of the cake.

Assembly:

Once the cake has cooled completely, spoon the glaze over the top of the cake allowing it to run down the sides.

Sprinkle with Valentine’s sprinkles and serve in slices.

ENJOY!

