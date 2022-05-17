(Good Things Utah) Lindy Davies joined Surae to show a yummy recipe for Gourmet Brown Butter Sea Salt Rice Krispies!

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

1 10 oz bag of mini Jet-Puff marshmallows

6 cups of rice krispies cereal

Sea Salt

Directions:

In a large saucepan brown the butter.

Transfer butter to a bigger pot and add marshmallows. Stir until completely melted.

Add the 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal and sprinkle sea salt all over. Stir until well coated.

Transfer to coated pan.

Wait an hour, if you can, and ENJOY!

Grab this recipe for your records at home HERE and then head on over to Instagram and follow Lindy!