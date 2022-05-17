(Good Things Utah) Lindy Davies joined Surae to show a yummy recipe for Gourmet Brown Butter Sea Salt Rice Krispies!
Ingredients:
- 1 stick of butter
- 1 10 oz bag of mini Jet-Puff marshmallows
- 6 cups of rice krispies cereal
- Sea Salt
Directions:
- In a large saucepan brown the butter.
- Transfer butter to a bigger pot and add marshmallows. Stir until completely melted.
- Add the 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal and sprinkle sea salt all over. Stir until well coated.
- Transfer to coated pan.
- Wait an hour, if you can, and ENJOY!
