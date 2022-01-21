Check out this tasty appetizer!

(Good Things Utah) Learn how to make Goat Cheese Fritters. Such a tasty appetizer!!
Ingredients:
- 1 large sweet potato
- 1/2 cup cilantro
- 1/3 cup chives
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup drunken goat cheese
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- salt & pepper
- 1/2 cup avocado oil
- ranch dressing
- 1 lemon or 1 lime
Directions:
- Preheat oven 400
- Cut sweet potatoes in half, place in oven, bake for 60 minutes
- Remove skin, add to medium size bowl
- Add in shredded goat cheese, cilantro, chives, eggs, seasoning, and mix evenly.
- *Fry* add oil to a non-stick pan, Medium heat.
- Add a scoop of fritter mixture to a hot pan, flatten thin, cook each side for 2-3 minutes.
- *Bake* oven 400, add scoop fritter mixture to parchment paper, smash thin, bake 10 minutes each side.
- garnish, add dressing, lemon/lime
To find additional recipes from Kiana, visit her blog!