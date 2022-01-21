Check out this tasty appetizer!

(Good Things Utah) Learn how to make Goat Cheese Fritters. Such a tasty appetizer!!

Ingredients:

  • 1 large sweet potato 
  • 1/2 cup cilantro 
  • 1/3 cup chives 
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup drunken goat cheese 
  • 1/2 tsp chili powder 
  • salt & pepper 
  • 1/2 cup avocado oil 
  • ranch dressing 
  • 1 lemon or 1 lime 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven 400 
  2. Cut sweet potatoes in half, place in oven, bake for 60 minutes
  3. Remove skin, add to medium size bowl
  4. Add in shredded goat cheese, cilantro, chives, eggs, seasoning, and mix evenly. 
  5. *Fry* add oil to a non-stick pan, Medium heat.
  6. Add a scoop of fritter mixture to a hot pan, flatten thin, cook each side for 2-3 minutes. 
  7. *Bake* oven 400, add scoop fritter mixture to parchment paper, smash thin, bake 10 minutes each side.  
  8. garnish, add dressing, lemon/lime

