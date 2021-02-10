Chef Jenn Martello was in our kitchen today whipping up Gnocchi with sage and cream sauce! Perfect for date night, and a rich and indulgent dinner for Valentines. Gnocchi is Italian potato dumplings served like pasta. You’ll want to save this sage and cream sauce for all your pasta cravings. Jenn is a private chef specializing in home plated dinners and in home cooking classes. Find her on IG @chefjennmartello and www.chefjennmartello.com

Gnocchi with sage and cream sauce:

14 oz Gnocchi, packaged

1 Tbsp Butter, unsalted

1 each Garlic clove, minced

2 Tsp Sage, fresh minced

1/4 cup Sage leaves, fried and salted *see note below

1/4 cup Sherry, cooking wine

1 cup Heavy cream

1 cup Parmesan, finely shredded More for serving

Salt and Pepper To taste

In a large pot of boiling water cook gnocchi until they begin to float, use package directions. In a medium pan melt butter, add garlic and 2 tsp minced sage cook until fragrant 30 seconds. Pour in sherry and allow to reduce by half 3 minutes, Add 1 cup of heavy cream and bring to a simmer for 3-5 minutes, remove from heat and stir in 1 cup of parmesan cheese, stir until melted. Pour sauce over gnocchi and garnish with fried sage leaves and extra parmesan.

Fried Sage leaves:

In a saucepan add ¼ inch of cooking oil such as canola or avocado, when oil begins to shimmer drop in sage leaves and allow to cook for 15-30 seconds. Remove sage leaves to a plate lined with a paper towel and salt them generously