(Good Things Utah) Jessica Hicks with Books and Chow joins us to make a yummy recipe for Gluten-Free Scallion Pancakes!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup gluten-free flour

1/4 cup plus 1 tbsp. tapioca flour

1/2 cup water

1/2 tsp sugar

1 tsp gluten-free soy sauce

1 tsp minced garlic

1/2 cup chopped scallops

1 bunch scallions sliced lengthwise then cut in thirds

canola oil as needed

Dipping sauce:

Gluten-free soy sauce

Rice vinegar

Directions:

Add gluten-free flour, tapioca flour, water, sugar, gluten-free soy sauce, and minced garlic to a small mixing bowl. Mix with a fork until smooth. Then stir in scallops, Finally, add sliced scallions and stir to coat.

Put 1 tbsp. canola oil into frying pan at medium-high. Pour batter into pan and flatten with fork, spreading scallions but keeping everything connected.

When the pancake is cooked to the point it can slide around the shaking pan, check underneath for golden-brown color. Then flip and cook the other side similarly. Add more oil to the pan as needed when cooking additional pancakes.

Slice and serve. For the dipping sauce, add rice vinegar to gluten-free soy sauce to taste.

Makes 3 pancakes

Print the recipe for your records at home HERE.

