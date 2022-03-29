(Good Things Utah) Jessica Hicks with Books and Chow joins us to make a yummy recipe for Gluten-Free Scallion Pancakes!
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup gluten-free flour
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tbsp. tapioca flour
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp gluten-free soy sauce
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 1/2 cup chopped scallops
- 1 bunch scallions sliced lengthwise then cut in thirds
- canola oil as needed
Dipping sauce:
- Gluten-free soy sauce
- Rice vinegar
Directions:
- Add gluten-free flour, tapioca flour, water, sugar, gluten-free soy sauce, and minced garlic to a small mixing bowl. Mix with a fork until smooth. Then stir in scallops, Finally, add sliced scallions and stir to coat.
- Put 1 tbsp. canola oil into frying pan at medium-high. Pour batter into pan and flatten with fork, spreading scallions but keeping everything connected.
- When the pancake is cooked to the point it can slide around the shaking pan, check underneath for golden-brown color. Then flip and cook the other side similarly. Add more oil to the pan as needed when cooking additional pancakes.
- Slice and serve. For the dipping sauce, add rice vinegar to gluten-free soy sauce to taste.
- Makes 3 pancakes
Print the recipe for your records at home HERE.
