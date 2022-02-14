Gifts don’t need to be expensive and flashy to impress those you love; Try making this one at home!

(Good Things Utah) Today we have Kiana Williams showing how to make some easy DIY Edible Arrangements for Valentine’s Day!

Ingredients

Strawberries

Watermelon

Cantaloupe

Grapes

Pineapple

Lilly’s Milk Chocolate

Lilly’s White Chocolate

Items Needed:

Skewers

Small bucket

Crafting foam

Cookie cutters

Directions:

Add crafting foam to the bucket with hot glue to the bottom. Wash strawberries and grapes. Slice fruit; watermelon, cantaloupe, and pineapple, use cookie cutters to shape out patterns. Melt chocolates in two separate small pots (add oil if necessary) Dip strawberries or other fruits of choice in chocolate, cool and dry on parchment paper. Let dry for 10 minutes. Stack a different variety of fruits on each skewer. Make different lengths. Puncture skewer into crafting foam. *optional* add edible glitter.

Find Kiana Williams on Instagram or her website.