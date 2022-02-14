Gifts don’t need to be expensive and flashy to impress those you love; Try making this one at home!

(Good Things Utah) Today we have Kiana Williams showing how to make some easy DIY Edible Arrangements for Valentine’s Day!

Ingredients

  • Strawberries 
  • Watermelon
  • Cantaloupe
  • Grapes
  • Pineapple
  • Lilly’s Milk Chocolate 
  • Lilly’s White Chocolate  

Items Needed:

  • Skewers
  • Small bucket
  • Crafting foam 
  • Cookie cutters 

Directions:

  1. Add crafting foam to the bucket with hot glue to the bottom.
  2. Wash strawberries and grapes.
  3. Slice fruit; watermelon, cantaloupe, and pineapple, use cookie cutters to shape out patterns.
  4. Melt chocolates in two separate small pots (add oil if necessary)
  5. Dip strawberries or other fruits of choice in chocolate, cool and dry on parchment paper. Let dry for 10 minutes. 
  6. Stack a different variety of fruits on each skewer. Make different lengths. 
  7. Puncture skewer into crafting foam. 
  8. *optional* add edible glitter. 

Find Kiana Williams on Instagram or her website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

