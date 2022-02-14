Gifts don’t need to be expensive and flashy to impress those you love; Try making this one at home!

(Good Things Utah) Today we have Kiana Williams showing how to make some easy DIY Edible Arrangements for Valentine’s Day!
Ingredients
- Strawberries
- Watermelon
- Cantaloupe
- Grapes
- Pineapple
- Lilly’s Milk Chocolate
- Lilly’s White Chocolate
Items Needed:
- Skewers
- Small bucket
- Crafting foam
- Cookie cutters
Directions:
- Add crafting foam to the bucket with hot glue to the bottom.
- Wash strawberries and grapes.
- Slice fruit; watermelon, cantaloupe, and pineapple, use cookie cutters to shape out patterns.
- Melt chocolates in two separate small pots (add oil if necessary)
- Dip strawberries or other fruits of choice in chocolate, cool and dry on parchment paper. Let dry for 10 minutes.
- Stack a different variety of fruits on each skewer. Make different lengths.
- Puncture skewer into crafting foam.
- *optional* add edible glitter.
Find Kiana Williams on Instagram or her website.