Harmons makes you the best burgers! Season them the way you like them and add condiments as you prefer! Here is how to make a giant BOB Burger and Beef Tallow Oven French Fries!

Giant BOB Burger

Ingredients:

3lb. Ground Round – 85/15

10-inch round Focaccia bread

Optional Add-ins: Chopped jalapeno Blue cheese crumbled Chopped bacon Shredded Cheddar Cheese

To Taste: Kosher Salt Fresh Ground Pepper Lettuce leaf Pickles Tomato slices Cheese slices – Optional



Directions:

In a mixing bowl, combine ground meat with add-ins

Divide ground meat into 4.5-oz. balls, shape them into thick discs (hamburger shape) or make them smaller if you are doing sliders. Pub-style burgers weigh approximately 5-6 oz.

Season burgers liberally on both sides.

Preheat a cast iron griddle pan, over high heat; grill each side for approximately 2 minutes; then cook for 6 more minutes on each side, at 2-minutes intervals on each side.

Cooking time varies depending on the desired doneness, aid the flipping with a round plate

Usually, Pub burgers are grilled as described above, and your very center should remain pink and the hamburger juicy.

Assemble the burger your way!

Beef Tallow Oven French Fries

An alternative way of cooking everyone’s fast food favorite, Oven French Fries, is as easy as it gets! They can be made in 15 minutes and are delicious and healthier than the fried version.

Ingredients:

3 large Russet potatoes cut for French Fries

½ tsp. Smoked paprika

2 tbsp. Beef tallow Blended with 50% canola oil and 50% olive oil

Salt To taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450°F. If conventional, 500°F.

In a sheet pan, toss the potatoes with the smoked paprika and the beef tallow oil. Spread potatoes over the sheet pan, making sure not to overcrowd the sheet pan. Don’t overlap potatoes.

Roast for approximately 15-20 minutes or until potatoes turns a golden color.

Sprinkle with salt, and with the help of a bench scraper, transfer potatoes to a plate lined with a paper towel.

Keep warm until serving time.

Enjoy!

