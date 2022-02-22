Get the recipe for the most Original Salsa – OG Salsa!

(Good Things Utah) George Bush, Owner of Sauced up Salsa joined Surae to talk about Salsa and why he has the best and most original Salsa. He’s also given us the recipe and directions for his OG Salsa!

Ingredients:

Tomatoes

Red onions

Jalapenos

Serrano peppers

Garlic

Olive oil

Cilantro

Distilled Vinegar

Lime juice

Lemon juice

Salt

Garlic powder

Chili powder

Paprika

Directions:

Pull out and separate ingredients, measure, chop and wash, cover in Olive oil.

Roast ingredients over an open flame; Put roasted ingredients to the side as you go so they can cool down.

Put the roasted Ingredients, cilantro, liquids, and seasonings in blender and puree.

ENJOY!

For more information about Sauced up Salsa, visit their website.