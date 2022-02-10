Get the recipe for Chile Relleno Casserole; It’s one that your family will be begging you to make every night!

(Good Things Utah) Shae Memmott is showing us how to make this delicious and flavorful dish that is one of her family’s favorites!

INGREDIENTS

8 Anaheim chilies

6 eggs

8 oz. ball of fresh mozzarella

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 1/2 cups Monterey jack cheese

1 tsp salt

1/3 cup flour

1 cup half and half

INSTRUCTIONS

Turn the oven to high broil and wash Anaheim peppers while it heats up. Once the oven is hot, add your whole peppers to a sheet pan and put them in the oven. You want to blister the peppers and char them until they have black spots on them and then flip them over and repeat on the other side. About 3-5 minutes per side depending on your oven. Just watch them closely. Once they are charred add the peppers to a gallon-sized Ziploc using tongs. Seal the bag and let them sweat for 10-15 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Turn the oven off of broil and heat it to 350 degrees. Once you can handle them, peel the skins off. The skin should just fall right off if you charred them long enough. Discard the skins. Cut the top off of each pepper and then slice it down the side and scrape the seeds and membranes into the garbage can so that all you have left is the pepper with no seeds, stem, or skin. Set aside while you prepare the rest of the casserole. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, flour, salt, and a half and a half until smooth. Spray a 9×13 pan with cooking spray and spread 4 of the peppers onto the bottom of the pan. Tear the mozzarella ball into small pieces and lay them evenly on top of the peppers. Sprinkle the remaining 2 kinds of cheese evenly over top of the peppers. Lay the remaining 4 peppers evenly over top of the cheeses. Pour the egg mixture evenly over the top of the peppers and cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until set. Remove from the oven and cut into squares. Serve with sour cream and salsa.

If you would like to learn more about Shae and get additional recipes from her, visit her website.