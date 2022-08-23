(Good Things Utah) With peaches FINALLY in season, you might find yourself looking for something new to try or something to help use up the plethora that you have on hand before they go bad! Today we have Lindy Davies on the show to give us some of her yummy ideas!

Georgia Peach Muffin Cakes

Ingredients: For topping : 2 Tbsp unsalted butter cold 6 tsp brown sugar For cake batter : 3 fresh peaches 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 tsp baking powder 1/2 tsp baking soda 1/2 tsp salt 2/3 cup granulated sugar 1/3 cup unsalted butter at room temperature 1 large egg at room temperature 1 tsp vanilla 1/2 cup buttermilk at room temperature



Directions: Preheat the oven to 350°F (177° C). Spray muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray. To prepare the topping : Cut 2 Tbsp of butter into 12 equal parts. (TIP: cold butter is easier to cut.) Place each butter piece in 12 muffin cups. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon of brown sugar into each muffin cup. Slice peaches into thin slices. Arrange 3 slices into bottom of each muffin pan. Preheat the oven to 350°F Spray muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray. To make the cake batter : Cut the remaining peaches into small cubes. You should get about 1 cup of cubed peaches. Set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar together until fluffy and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add egg and vanilla and beat it for another 2-3 minutes, or until well combined. The mixture should be fluffy and white. Add half of the flour mixture into the batter, beat for 1 minute on low speed. Stir in the buttermilk and beat for another minute. Add the remaining flour mixture and beat just until combined. Don’t overmix the batter, or it’ll make tough cake. Fold in the cubed peaches. Divide the batter into 12 muffin pan cups. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Cool the cakes in the pan for 5 minutes. Then carefully run a butter knife around the edges to release the cake from the sides. Now, place a wire rack over the muffin pan and carefully turn the pan upside down to remove the cakes. Serve with Vanilla ice-cream & Enjoy!!



