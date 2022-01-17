Garlicky Swiss Chard

(Good Things Utah) There’s no secret to making excellent sautéed greens: just good olive oil, salt, loads of garlic, and a jolt of red pepper flakes.

This method works with pretty much any green too — broccoli, broccoli rabe, kale, spinach, collards, brussels sprouts, or green beans — so you’ve no excuse to not get your daily dose of vegetables. Serve it as a side to any roasted or grilled meat, or over a mound of creamy polenta that’s been crowned with a fried egg.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 bunches Swiss chard, stems removed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  •  Large pinch crushed red pepper flakes
  •  Salt

PREPARATION:

  • Stack chard leaves on top of one another (you can make several piles) and slice them into 1/4-inch strips.
  • Heat oil in a very large skillet (or use a soup pot).
  • Add garlic and red pepper flakes and sauté for 30 seconds, until garlic is fragrant.
  • Stir in the chard, coating it in oil.
  • Cover the pan and let cook for about 2 minutes, until chard is wilted.
  • Uncover, stir, and cook for 2 minutes longer.
  • Season with salt.

YIELD: 4 servings | TIME: 15 minutes

