Garlic Parmesan Stuffed Mushrooms

(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams is on GTU this morning showing us how to make a mouthwatering recipe that you can add as an appetizer or side dish for your next get together or dinner!

Ingredients: 

  • 6-8 Portobello Mushrooms 
  • 1 cup Ricotta Cheese 
  • 1 cup Parmesan Cheese
  • 1/2 cup Bread Crumbs/Parm crisps
  • 1/4 cup Butter 
  • 4 Garlic Cloves, finely minced 
  • 3/4 teaspoon Oregano 
  • 1/2 cup fresh Parsley 
  • 1/2 cup green Onions 
  • Salt and Pepper for flavor
  • Handful of grape or cherry tomatoes

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Clean and dry mushrooms.
  3. Brush each mushroom cap with melted butter.
  4. In a medium bowl, mix ricotta, parmesan, garlic, oregano, parsley, green onions together. 
  5. On baking sheet place mushrooms evenly 2 inches apart; scoop a spoonful of cheese mixture into mushroom caps.
  6. Sprinkle bread crumbles/Parm crisps on top, add halved tomatoes to pan
  7. Bake for 15 minutes, broil on high for 5 minutes.
  8. Remove, cool, add garnishes and serve warm 

