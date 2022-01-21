Garlic Parmesan Stuffed Mushrooms

(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams is on GTU this morning showing us how to make a mouthwatering recipe that you can add as an appetizer or side dish for your next get together or dinner!

Ingredients:

6-8 Portobello Mushrooms

1 cup Ricotta Cheese

1 cup Parmesan Cheese

1/2 cup Bread Crumbs/Parm crisps

1/4 cup Butter

4 Garlic Cloves, finely minced

3/4 teaspoon Oregano

1/2 cup fresh Parsley

1/2 cup green Onions

Salt and Pepper for flavor

Handful of grape or cherry tomatoes

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Clean and dry mushrooms. Brush each mushroom cap with melted butter. In a medium bowl, mix ricotta, parmesan, garlic, oregano, parsley, green onions together. On baking sheet place mushrooms evenly 2 inches apart; scoop a spoonful of cheese mixture into mushroom caps. Sprinkle bread crumbles/Parm crisps on top, add halved tomatoes to pan Bake for 15 minutes, broil on high for 5 minutes. Remove, cool, add garnishes and serve warm

To find additional recipes from Kiana, visit her blog!