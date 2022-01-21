Garlic Parmesan Stuffed Mushrooms

(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams is on GTU this morning showing us how to make a mouthwatering recipe that you can add as an appetizer or side dish for your next get together or dinner!
Ingredients:
- 6-8 Portobello Mushrooms
- 1 cup Ricotta Cheese
- 1 cup Parmesan Cheese
- 1/2 cup Bread Crumbs/Parm crisps
- 1/4 cup Butter
- 4 Garlic Cloves, finely minced
- 3/4 teaspoon Oregano
- 1/2 cup fresh Parsley
- 1/2 cup green Onions
- Salt and Pepper for flavor
- Handful of grape or cherry tomatoes
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Clean and dry mushrooms.
- Brush each mushroom cap with melted butter.
- In a medium bowl, mix ricotta, parmesan, garlic, oregano, parsley, green onions together.
- On baking sheet place mushrooms evenly 2 inches apart; scoop a spoonful of cheese mixture into mushroom caps.
- Sprinkle bread crumbles/Parm crisps on top, add halved tomatoes to pan
- Bake for 15 minutes, broil on high for 5 minutes.
- Remove, cool, add garnishes and serve warm
To find additional recipes from Kiana, visit her blog!