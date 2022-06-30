(Good Things Utah) Michelle Kesler is baking up Fruity Fourth of July Vanilla Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting! So yummy and perfect for this weekends festivities!

Directions for Cupcakes:

Prepare your favorite white or vanilla boxed cake mix as directed on the box instructions.

Add 2 Tbsp. sour cream to your batter and mix for another 30 seconds. (Adding the sour cream to the cake mix is a must, it makes the cupcakes denser and it’s especially necessary when you’re adding the liquid Jello to them.)

Scoop batter into paper cupcake liners and bake as directed on the cake mix box.

Leave the cupcakes in the pan they were baked in for the Jello step to prevent spills.

Jello filling:

Prepare the flavor of Jello that you would like for the cupcake centers in a saucepan as directed on the Jello package.

Before the Jello starts to set gently pour 2-3 Tbs. of Jello onto the top of each cupcake.

Place the cupcakes in the fridge for 2-3 hours to set.

Buttercream Frosting and Decorating:

NOTE: The secret to knowing the frosting is just right is that you can’t see the iridescent sheen from the butter anymore. Stop adding powdered sugar as soon as you can no longer see the sheen or the frosting will end up too stiff.

Buttercream frosting Ingredients:

½ c. (1 stick) softened salted butter

2-3 cups powdered sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

½ c. half and half

Directions:

Place softened butter in your mixer bowl and beat until creamy. Turn off the mixer and add 2 cups of powdered sugar, vanilla, and half and half.

Beat until creamy and continue to add powdered sugar and half and half if needed until desired consistency is reached.

Place frosting in a decorating bag and ice in a swirl pattern.

Add berries, sprinkles, or decorative picks to the cupcakes.

ENJOY!

If you would like more information you can follow Michelle Kesler on Instagram or Facebook!