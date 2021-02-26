Frozen keto bark with Keto Ki

Kiana of Keto Ki is back in the kitchen to whip up frozen keto bark! Find Kiana on IG: @keto_ki online kuliawear.com and Clubhouse: Kiana Williams 

Frozen Keto Bark

Ingredients:

2 heaping cups greek yogurt (two good)

1/4 cup sugar free chocolate chips (choczero)

2 cups Fruit; Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries *optional* unsweetened coconut flakes, nuts

Directions:

Place parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Add 2 cups yogurt & spread evenly on pan with a spatula.

Sprinkle on chocolate chip, fruit (diced) or other toppings of choice.

Freeze in ice box for at least 45-60 minutes or until yogurt is thoroughly frozen.

Break apart into bark and enjoy !

Store in the ice box / freezer.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

