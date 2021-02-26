Frozen keto bark with Keto Ki

We absolutely loved having home cook and foodie enthusiast Laura Evans of Utah Spicy Southern Sweetness in the kitchen! Not only was she the warmest, she also shared a recipe we're all going crazy for! Southern Picnic in a Jar is just as tasty as it is creative. Save the step-by-step below, and be sure to follow Laura on IG at @utahspicysouthernsweetness and @utahsfoodflirt

SOUTHERN PICNIC IN A JAR

2 cans dark soda, like coca-cola, Dr. pepper, or root beer

Dark Soda Southern Pulled Porksweet and tangy coleslaw, and baked beans, garnished with pickle spear and a side of mini sweet buttermilk cornbread.

Building Your Jar

🍴12 small sized mason jarsplastic forks and napkins🍴1 recipe dark soda southern pulled pork🍴1 bottle of your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce or 1 homemade recipe🍴2 cans baked beans or 1 homemade recipe🍴1 recipe coleslaw🍴1 recipe Grandma C's sweet buttermilk cornbread muffinsPickle Spears

Layer beans, slaw, pulled pork, and then top with your favorite bbq sauce and a pickle spear. serve with a side of cornbread and for dessert cherry pie bars 🍒

Dark Soda Southern Pulled Pork

Ingredients:

🍃1 (5-7 pounds) pork shoulder boston butt🍃1 large yellow or white onion, cut into wedges🍃2 cans dark soda, like coca-cola, dr. pepper, or root beer🍃1 bottle of your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce🍃1 tablespoon garlic powder🍃1 tablespoon onion powder🍃2 teaspoons paprika🍃2 teaspoons dry mustard powder🍃1 tablespoon salt🍃1 teaspoon black pepper🍃1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper🍃2 tablespoons brown sugar🍃2 tablespoons Hickory Liquid Smoke (optional)

Instructions

Rinse the pork shoulder butt and pat dry.

Adjust oven rack to lower position and preheat the oven to 300° F degrees. Peel the onion and cut it into wedges. Lay them in the bottom of a large dutch oven.

In a small mixing bowl add garlic and onion powders, paprika, dry mustard cayanne, brown sugar, salt and pepper and whisk together until combined.

Rub 2 tablespoons of hickory liquid smoke over pork and generously season pork on all sides with dry rub. Set pork shoulder butt on top of the onions in the Dutch Oven and slowly pour soda of choice around the pork butt shoulder.

After 4 hours of cooking take the lid off the Dutch Oven and carefully flip the pork shoulder over to the other side, ending with the fat side up for the last two hours of cooking.

After 6 hours check the meat using two forks. At this point the meat should be super tender and falling apart.However, If it is not falling apart, return to the oven for another hour or more.

Transfer pork to cutting board and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Use two forks to shred the meat, discarding any large pieces of fat.

Using a ladle, skim off excess fat, strain as much of the fat off the top of the cooking liquid as you can and discard it.Return the shredded pork to the cooking liquid, and keep warm until ready to serve.

Note: You can also refrigerate the meat and liquid separately, then remove hardened fat once it's cold. Then heat up the liquid on the stovetop and return the meat to the liquid to warm up. Name: