Frozen keto bark with Keto Ki

Kiana of Keto Ki is back in the kitchen to whip up frozen keto bark! Find Kiana on IG: @keto_ki online kuliawear.com and Clubhouse: Kiana Williams
Frozen Keto Bark
Ingredients:
2 heaping cups greek yogurt (two good)
1/4 cup sugar free chocolate chips (choczero)
2 cups Fruit; Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries *optional* unsweetened coconut flakes, nuts
Directions:
Place parchment paper on a baking sheet.
Add 2 cups yogurt & spread evenly on pan with a spatula.
Sprinkle on chocolate chip, fruit (diced) or other toppings of choice.
Freeze in ice box for at least 45-60 minutes or until yogurt is thoroughly frozen.
Break apart into bark and enjoy !
Store in the ice box / freezer.