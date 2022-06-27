(Good Things Utah) Randy showed us a yummy recipe earlier for Lemon Raspberry Pie and now he we have the perfect drink to combine with it – Fresh Lemonade!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 cups ice
- 4 cups water
- Pinch of salt
Directions:
- Add all ingredients into a blender and blend till combined!
To Serve: you can scale up or down, Just remember (1-1-2-4-pinch)
- 1 part lemon Juice
- 1 part sugar
- 2 parts ice
- 4 parts water
- Pinch of salt
Variations: Add 1/4 cup of the raspberry topping or 1/4 cup of fresh raspberries. Substitute fresh lime juice instead of lemon juice. Enjoy!
Find more from Randy at @greatfoodfyi!