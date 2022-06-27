(Good Things Utah) Randy showed us a yummy recipe earlier for Lemon Raspberry Pie and now he we have the perfect drink to combine with it – Fresh Lemonade!

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice 
  • 1 cup sugar 
  • 2 cups ice 
  • 4 cups water 
  • Pinch of salt 

Directions:

  • Add all ingredients into a blender and blend till combined!

To Serve: you can scale up or down, Just remember (1-1-2-4-pinch) 

  • 1 part lemon Juice 
  • 1 part sugar 
  • 2 parts ice 
  • 4 parts water 
  • Pinch of salt 

Variations: Add 1/4 cup of the raspberry topping or 1/4 cup of fresh raspberries. Substitute fresh lime juice instead of lemon juice. Enjoy!

Find more from Randy at @greatfoodfyi!

