(Good Things Utah) Randy showed us a yummy recipe earlier for Lemon Raspberry Pie and now he we have the perfect drink to combine with it – Fresh Lemonade!

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 cup sugar

2 cups ice

4 cups water

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend till combined!

To Serve: you can scale up or down, Just remember (1-1-2-4-pinch)

1 part lemon Juice

1 part sugar

2 parts ice

4 parts water

Pinch of salt

Variations: Add 1/4 cup of the raspberry topping or 1/4 cup of fresh raspberries. Substitute fresh lime juice instead of lemon juice. Enjoy!

Find more from Randy at @greatfoodfyi!