Fresh Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

Recipe Courtesy: Randy Crane, @greatfoodfyi

Prep Time: 10 Mins

Cook Time: 50-55 Mins

Ready in 2 Hours

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

Batter

1 Stick unsalted butter (1/2 Cup)

1 and 1 /2 Cups granulated sugar (Divided)

1 Cup flour

1 and 1/4 Teaspoon baking powder

Dash of salt

3/4 Cup of whole milk

1 Quart of sliced peaches (Drained if you use canned)

Topping

1/2 Cup granulated Sugar

2 Teaspoons cinnamon

Preparation Steps

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2) Melt the butter and pour into a 9 x13 baking dish

3) Mix 1 cup of sugar together with the flour, baking powder, salt and milk, blend

4) Pour the batter mixture on top of the butter in the baking dish — Do not mix the batter and butter together!

6) Spoon the drained peaches over the batter evenly — Do Not Mix!

8) Mix 1/2 cup granulated sugar with the cinnamon in a small bowl

9) Sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon mixture over the peach cobbler evenly. Use all of it.

10) Place baking dish in the center of the preheated oven.

11) Bake for 50-55 mins.

12) Remove from oven and let cool for 20 min

13) Enjoy!