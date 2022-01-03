Fresh Avocado Tomato Cucumber Salad

(ABC4) - This year we are once again finding ourselves ringing in the new year with forethoughts of caution and concern as the COVID-19 Omicron variant continues to spread. Working from home is beginning to look like a possibility for many businesses and workers across the nation; however, not without consequences. According to a new study carried out by Harmony Healthcare IT, technology-related ailments have risen 40% since the start of the pandemic. The company analyzed Google search patterns over the past 18 months and established the most commonly-searched tech-related injuries.

Based on Google search volume analysis, there were six top conditions that have resulted from technology ruled lifestyles. The number one tech-related ailment with 32% of U.S. states searching for an online remedy was wrist, hand and finger pain. In second place, both eye irritation and lower joint pain affected 16% of states each. Fourteen percent of Americans were concerned with tech-related neck pain, while the remaining 12% of citizens were searching for ways to relieve either their back pain or shoulder and elbow pain.