(Good Things Utah) Randy Crane shows us how to make this scrumptious Fresh Avocado Tomato Cucumber Salad!
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Cherry or Grape tomatoes cut in half
- 1 large cucumber sliced
- 1/2 medium red onion sliced
- 2 avocados, sliced
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/3 cup 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped 1
- Teaspoon kosher salt 1/8 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
Directions:
Place tomatoes, sliced avocado, sliced cucumber, sliced red onion, and chopped cilantro into a large bowl. Mix Lemon Juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, in a small bowl until well combined and then pour over the salad and toss to evenly dress. Enjoy
