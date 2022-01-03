Fresh Avocado Tomato Cucumber Salad

(Good Things Utah) Randy Crane shows us how to make this scrumptious Fresh Avocado Tomato Cucumber Salad!

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Cherry or Grape tomatoes cut in half
  • 1 large cucumber sliced
  • 1/2 medium red onion sliced
  • 2 avocados, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped 1
  • Teaspoon kosher salt 1/8 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper 

Directions:

Place tomatoes, sliced avocado, sliced cucumber, sliced red onion, and chopped cilantro into a large bowl. Mix Lemon Juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, in a small bowl until well combined and then pour over the salad and toss to evenly dress. Enjoy

