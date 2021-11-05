French Walnut Tart

(Good Things Utah) – If you seek inspiration for a better pie, you need look no further than a traditional French walnut tart baked by Beverly Astin.

Ingredients

Tart Crust

  • 1/3 cup butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 cup all- purpose flour

Filling

  • 2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 2/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 1/4 cup dark corn syrup
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

Directions

  1. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy
  2. Beat in egg yolk
  3. Gradually add in flour just until blended (mixture will be crumbly)
  4. Press into bottom and up sides of uncreased tart pan
  5. Place on baking sheet and bake at 375 for 12-14 minutes
  6. Cool in pan
  7. Sprinkle walnuts over crust
  8. Combine Sugar, butter, corn syrup and 2 tablespoons cream in a heavy sauce pan
  9. Boil and stir over medium heat for minute longer
  10. Pour mixture over walnuts
  11. Return to baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes or until bubbly
  12. Beat remaining cream until stiff peaks form

Serve and Enjoy!

