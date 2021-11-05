(Good Things Utah) – If you seek inspiration for a better pie, you need look no further than a traditional French walnut tart baked by Beverly Astin.
Ingredients
Tart Crust
- 1/3 cup butter, softened
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 cup all- purpose flour
Filling
- 2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts
- 2/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
- 1/4 cup dark corn syrup
- 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
Directions
- Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy
- Beat in egg yolk
- Gradually add in flour just until blended (mixture will be crumbly)
- Press into bottom and up sides of uncreased tart pan
- Place on baking sheet and bake at 375 for 12-14 minutes
- Cool in pan
- Sprinkle walnuts over crust
- Combine Sugar, butter, corn syrup and 2 tablespoons cream in a heavy sauce pan
- Boil and stir over medium heat for minute longer
- Pour mixture over walnuts
- Return to baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes or until bubbly
- Beat remaining cream until stiff peaks form
Serve and Enjoy!
