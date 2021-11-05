French Croque Monsieur: Known as the best grilled cheese on the planet

GTU Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) – The best-grilled cheese in the world they say. It’s no wonder that the sandwich of ham and cheese smothered in béchamel sauce that the French call a Croque Monsieur is so dang delicious.

Ingredients

  • Be’chamel Sauce
  • 8 Slices of Good Quality White Sliced Bread (I like Sour Dough)
  • 8-10 Slices of Ham
  • 6-8 ounces of Gruyere, Swiss, or Emmental Cheese
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese

Make the Be’chamel Sauce

  • 1/4 cup Butter
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose Flour
  • 1 cup Milk
  • 1/2 cup Cream
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon Mustard
  • Dash of ground Nutmeg

Directions

Be’chamel Sauce

  • Melt butter in a saucepan
  • Whisk in flour and cook stirring constantly for about 3 minutes
  • Gradually add milk and cream
  • Stirring well with a whisk until thick and smooth
  • season with salt and pepper
  • Remove from heat and whisk in mustard and nutmeg
  • *You can make the sauce ahead of time and have on hand in the refrigerator

Croque Monsieur

  1. Preheat oven 425
  2. Spread Be’chamel sauce on one side of each slice of Bread
  3. Place on Parchment paper on baking sheet Be’chamel side up
  4. Add ham and cheese (you can do as much or as little as you like)
  5. Top with bread Be’chamel side up
  6.  Finishing touches add more Gruyere and Parmesan cheese
  7. Bake at 425 for 5-6 minutes or until melted and bubbly
  8. Turn oven onto broil and broil until golden brown just a minute or so

Find more Good Things Utah Recipes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors