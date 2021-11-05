French Croque Monsieur: Known as the best grilled cheese on the planet

(Good Things Utah) – The best-grilled cheese in the world they say. It’s no wonder that the sandwich of ham and cheese smothered in béchamel sauce that the French call a Croque Monsieur is so dang delicious.
Ingredients
- Be’chamel Sauce
- 8 Slices of Good Quality White Sliced Bread (I like Sour Dough)
- 8-10 Slices of Ham
- 6-8 ounces of Gruyere, Swiss, or Emmental Cheese
- 1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese
Make the Be’chamel Sauce
- 1/4 cup Butter
- 1/4 cup all-purpose Flour
- 1 cup Milk
- 1/2 cup Cream
- 2 teaspoons Dijon Mustard
- Dash of ground Nutmeg
Directions
Be’chamel Sauce
- Melt butter in a saucepan
- Whisk in flour and cook stirring constantly for about 3 minutes
- Gradually add milk and cream
- Stirring well with a whisk until thick and smooth
- season with salt and pepper
- Remove from heat and whisk in mustard and nutmeg
- *You can make the sauce ahead of time and have on hand in the refrigerator
Croque Monsieur
- Preheat oven 425
- Spread Be’chamel sauce on one side of each slice of Bread
- Place on Parchment paper on baking sheet Be’chamel side up
- Add ham and cheese (you can do as much or as little as you like)
- Top with bread Be’chamel side up
- Finishing touches add more Gruyere and Parmesan cheese
- Bake at 425 for 5-6 minutes or until melted and bubbly
- Turn oven onto broil and broil until golden brown just a minute or so
