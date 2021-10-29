Frankenstein Rice Krispies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Friday! As we close out this workweek we are going to get some BEAUTIFUL fall weather. An area of high pressure will keep our skies dry and sunny and with a southwesterly flow, temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average across the state.

That means we'll see highs in the low to mid-60s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake City reaching 65. In the Wasatch Back we'll even see mountain valleys like Park City and Heber reach the mid and upper 50s. Down south it will mostly be 60s as Cedar City makes a run near 70 at 68 and St. George could make a run at 80 with a high of 78.