Frankenstein Rice Krispies

(GTU Recipes) – These Frankenstein Rice Krispie Treats are one of the cutest Halloween Desserts ever, and bonus, they are so simple to make! Don’t let the long recipe scare you.
Ingredients
- 14 cups Rice Krispies
- 15 cups mini marshmallows (or 1 1/2 16 oz bags)
- 4 stick of butter
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 tsp salt
- Green food coloring
Directions
Ingredients to Decorate:
- 2 bags chocolate chips of your choice
- 1 c white chocolate chips or edible googly eyes
- Chocolate sprinkles or sprinkles of choice
- Measure out the rice krispies and pour into a large bowl.
- Take another large microwave safe bowl and add the butter. Microwave for one minute.
- Add half of the marshmallows. Microwave for one minute, stir and microwave for one minute again. Repeat this process with all the marshmallows until completely melted.
- Now add 3-5 drops of green food coloring.
- Stir into the marshmallow/butter mixture.
- It should be completely mixed before you add it to your krispies.
- Now add the green marshmallow mixture to the large bowl with the krispies. Stir until combined and the green and marshmallow is incorporated throughout. Once incorporated, pour onto a 12×16 sheet pan and smooth.
- Make sure it’s flat and every inch of the pan is covered in the mixture.
- Put in the fridge for at least one hour.
- Remove from the fridge and cut rice Krispie treats into 15 equal pieces.
For Dipping:
- In a microwave-safe bowl, add one 12 oz bag of chocolate chips.
- Microwave for 30 seconds. Stir and microwave for another 30 seconds. Repeat this process until the chocolate chips are completely melted.
- Take a rice Krispie treat and dip one end in the chocolate (this will be Frankenstein’s hair).
- Place on a piece of parchment or wax paper and continue this process until all 15 treats have been dipped. Now sprinkle the dipped chocolate with the chocolate sprinkles. Set aside.
- Take 2 cups of the remaining chocolate chips and repeat the process above to melt again.
- When completely melted, spoon into a one-time use piping bag or a Ziploc bag with a corner snipped. Add the chocolate.
- Twist bag to close. Pipe on squiggly mouths. Set the chocolate aside.
For the Eyes:
- You can use edible googly eyes, or you can use your white chocolate chips.
- Melt the white chocolate chips using the same process as above and pipe on all the eyes. You can also just spoon them on using a 1/4 teaspoon.
- Refrigerate for 15 mins.
- To finish our monster, take the chocolate chip piping bag you had set aside and put a dot on the whites of each eye. You can make him have crazy eyes.
- Whatever you’d like. Be creative!
