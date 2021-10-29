Frankenstein Rice Krispies

(GTU Recipes) – These Frankenstein Rice Krispie Treats are one of the cutest Halloween Desserts ever, and bonus, they are so simple to make! Don’t let the long recipe scare you.

Ingredients

  • 14 cups Rice Krispies
  • 15 cups mini marshmallows (or 1 1/2 16 oz bags)
  • 4 stick of butter
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • Green food coloring

Directions

Ingredients to Decorate:

  • 2 bags chocolate chips of your choice
  • 1 c white chocolate chips or edible googly eyes
  • Chocolate sprinkles or sprinkles of choice
  1. Measure out the rice krispies and pour into a large bowl.
  2. Take another large microwave safe bowl and add the butter. Microwave for one minute.
  3. Add half of the marshmallows. Microwave for one minute, stir and microwave for one minute again. Repeat this process with all the marshmallows until completely melted.
  4. Now add 3-5 drops of green food coloring.
  5. Stir into the marshmallow/butter mixture.
  6. It should be completely mixed before you add it to your krispies.
  7. Now add the green marshmallow mixture to the large bowl with the krispies. Stir until combined and the green and marshmallow is incorporated throughout. Once incorporated, pour onto a 12×16 sheet pan and smooth.
  8. Make sure it’s flat and every inch of the pan is covered in the mixture. 
  9. Put in the fridge for at least one hour.
  10. Remove from the fridge and cut rice Krispie treats into 15 equal pieces. 


For Dipping:

  1. In a microwave-safe bowl, add one 12 oz bag of chocolate chips.
  2. Microwave for 30 seconds. Stir and microwave for another 30 seconds. Repeat this process until the chocolate chips are completely melted.
  3. Take a rice Krispie treat and dip one end in the chocolate (this will be Frankenstein’s hair).
  4. Place on a piece of parchment or wax paper and continue this process until all 15 treats have been dipped. Now sprinkle the dipped chocolate with the chocolate sprinkles. Set aside.
  5. Take 2 cups of the remaining chocolate chips and repeat the process above to melt again.
  6. When completely melted, spoon into a one-time use piping bag or a Ziploc bag with a corner snipped. Add the chocolate.
  7. Twist bag to close. Pipe on squiggly mouths. Set the chocolate aside.


For the Eyes:

  1. You can use edible googly eyes, or you can use your white chocolate chips.
  2. Melt the white chocolate chips using the same process as above and pipe on all the eyes. You can also just spoon them on using a 1/4 teaspoon. 
  3. Refrigerate for 15 mins.
  4. To finish our monster, take the chocolate chip piping bag you had set aside and put a dot on the whites of each eye. You can make him have crazy eyes.
  5. Whatever you’d like. Be creative!

