(Good Things Utah) Check out this Flourless Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Tangerine Infused Olive Oil, so good and adding the Winter Citrus to boost your Vitamin C!
Cake Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup olive oil
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup coconut sugar (for a sugar free version, use 2/3 cup Allulose sugar)
- 6 T cocoa powder
- 1/2 cup hot water
- 1 tbsp. vanilla
- 1 tsp espresso powder (optional)
- 1 cup almond flour or almond meal
- 1/4 cup arrowroot flour
- 3/4 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
Add-ons:
- Powdered Sugar
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
- Tangerine or Clementine infused olive oil*
- Flaked sea salt (Maldon’s)
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9 inch round or 8×8 square baking pan and line with parchment paper.
- In a stand-up mixer with paddle, combine olive oil, eggs and coconut sugar and beat for about 3 minutes until mixture thickens a bit and lightens up.
- In a glass bowl add boiling water to cocoa powder and combine until smooth. Add vanilla and espresso powder and stir until incorporated.
- In a 2nd bowl, combine almond and arrowroot flours, baking soda and salt. Stir thoroughly.
- With the mixer on low, slowly add in cocoa mixture and mix, scraping down the sides of the bowl.
- Slowly add in the flour mixture and scrape the sides and bottom to make sure everything is incorporated. Let the batter sit for about 5 minutes.
- Give the mixture a stir and pour the batter into your parchment lined baking pan and place in the oven for approximately 40 – 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
- Remove from oven and let cool for about 10 minutes. Remove from pan carefully lifting sides of the parchment (a large spatula works well for this and also running a knife around the outer edge). Remove parchment and slide onto a serving dish… or, just cut a piece right out of the pan.
- Sprinkle with powdered sugar over the top and enjoy!
To add some extra flavor to the cake, add a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream and drizzle with Tangerine or Clementine infused olive oil and then sprinkle a pinch of flaked sea salt over the top.