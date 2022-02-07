Flourless Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Tangerine Infused Olive Oil

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) - Olympic-bound skiers and snowboarders will be calling a Park City facility home for the next Winter Olympics in 2025.

Woodward Park City has been named an official U.S. Ski & Snowboard Training Center through Jan. 2025. The new partnership will allow athletes to utilize Woodward’s indoor and outdoor venues. Both professional and rookie team athletes will be training year-round in preparation for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Italy.