Amy Roskelley from Health Beet is in the kitchen to make her fitness trending flavored egg whites! Made with homemade flavored egg whites, these low-carb crepes taste like dessert!

Ingredients:

-1/2 cup liquid egg whites

-1 teaspoon cake batter flavoring

-1/4 teaspoon xantham gum

-1 teaspoon Monk sugar

-1 teaspoon sprinkles

Directions:

Whisk egg whites, ‘Cake Batter’ flavoring, Xantham Gum, and Monk Sugar in a bowl.

2. In a WELL greased skillet, pour egg whites to cook. Sprinkle the sprinkles on the uncooked top.

3. Flip egg whites when the bottom is cooked, to cook on the other side.

4. Remove from pan and chill until ready to eat. Eat cold!

