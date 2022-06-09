(Good Things Utah) Laura Fowler has done cooking demonstrations for local community events including Youth Impact, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Young Men’s, Women’s Relief Society, classrooms, home shows, distilleries, and private homes. While she is not a chef, she is a home cook specializing in authentic Mexican food using mainly fresh ingredients, peppers, and spices.

Ingredients:

1 lb – Tilapia or Trout (or your favorite seafood)

3 cups corn masa

¼ red cabbage

¼ green cabbage

½ cup Greek Yogurt

½ cup mayonnaise

½ stick of butter or avocado oil

1 lime

Small can of Chipotle sauce

cilantro for garnish

Spices; All seasonings, garlic powder, salt, black pepper

Directions:

Make the chipotle sauce ahead of time, it’s best when refrigerated for 2 hrs or overnight.

Chop and prep cabbage.

Mix the corn masa for tortillas in a bowl, cover with a wet towel or plastic wrap and set aside.

Season fish with all seasoning (or your favorite spice), pan fry med heat approx 3-5 minutes on each side.

Cabbage mix: ¼ red cabbage and ¼ green cabbage shredded Chipotle Sauce: ½ cup of Greek yogurt, ½ mayo, ¼ cup of chipotle sauce (more or less depending on heat level), ½ lime juice, lime zest, a pinch of salt, garlic powder and black powder.

Corn Tortillas: Corn Masa (Maseca or any corn masa mix). Follow the recipe on the bag, only three ingredients; Masa Salt & Water. Will need a grill/electric or stovetop. Tortilla press or two chopping boards.



Follow Laura on Instagram for more recipes and make sure you tune in to Good Things Utah Monday – Friday from 9 AM – 11 AM for recipes, life advice, and fun!