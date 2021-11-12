Fall Sugar Cookies: Bakes and Bytes

(Good Things Utah) – The best sugar cookie recipe out there! These sweet cookies hold their shape beautifully, taste buttery and delicious, and you can bake them soft or crispy.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup butter, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 2.5 cups flour
Directions
- Add butter and sugar to a large mixing bowl. Beat butter and sugar until combined
- Add egg and vanilla. Beat until combined.
- Add one cup of flour. Mix until combined.
- Add remaining one and a half cups of flour. Mix until the dough starts to stick to itself and come away from the bowl.
Royal Icing Ingredients
- 3 Tbs meringue powder
- ⅓ cup water
- ½ Tbs corn syrup
- 4 cups powdered sugar
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, mix meringue powder and water until foamy (something like beer foam).
- Add 2 cups of powdered sugar. Beat until combined.
- Add remaining 2 cups of powdered sugar. Beat on medium speed until white and fluffy.
Chef: Emily Mendin | Instagram: @bakesandbytes | Email: bakesandbytes@gmail.com
