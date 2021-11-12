Fall Sugar Cookies: Bakes and Bytes

GTU Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) – The best sugar cookie recipe out there! These sweet cookies hold their shape beautifully, taste buttery and delicious, and you can bake them soft or crispy.

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 2.5 cups flour

Directions

  1. Add butter and sugar to a large mixing bowl. Beat butter and sugar until combined
  2. Add egg and vanilla. Beat until combined.
  3. Add one cup of flour. Mix until combined.
  4. Add remaining one and a half cups of flour. Mix until the dough starts to stick to itself and come away from the bowl.

Royal Icing Ingredients

  • 3 Tbs meringue powder
  • ⅓ cup water
  • ½ Tbs corn syrup
  • 4 cups powdered sugar

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, mix meringue powder and water until  foamy (something like beer foam).
  • Add 2 cups of powdered sugar. Beat until combined.
  • Add remaining 2 cups of powdered sugar. Beat on medium speed until white and fluffy.

Chef: Emily Mendin | Instagram: @bakesandbytes | Email: bakesandbytes@gmail.com

Find more Good Things Utah Recipes

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors