Fall Apple Salad

(Good Things Utah) – This salad combines all the flavors of fall and is large enough to serve for the holidays. Instead of putting it in a bowl, showcase it on a beautiful large platter! It’s one Hillori’s favorites.
Ingredients
- 2 – 3 heads butter lettuce (about 8 – 10 cups)
- 3 cups arugula
- 2 apples, sliced thin (Lucy Glo for added beauty)
- 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
- 1/2 cup toasted walnuts, chopped
- Shaved manchego, parmesan or blue cheese
Dressing
- 1/4 cup champagne vinegar
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 – 2 tablespoons honey
- 1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1½ tsp Dijon mustard
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
- 2 shallots, sliced thin
Directions
- Rinse and dry lettuces and arrange on your platter or dish.
- Place apples around the platter and tuck into lettuces.
- Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds, walnuts and cheese.
- Combine the vinegars, honey, Dijon mustard and salt and pepper. Give it a good store to incorporate the flavors. Slowly drizzle in your olive oil until the dressing emulsifies. Add your shallots to the dressing and let sit for at least an hour. The shallots will pickle a bit in the dressing and will add an amazing flavor to your dressing.
- Serve dressing on the side or drizzle over your salad. Enjoy!
- Toasted Walnuts: Place nuts on a glass pie dish or baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. They will be perfectly toasted and you can do this with most any nut or seed. Just make sure your oven is not overly hot. If so, reduce the timing to 7 or 8 minutes.
- Note: Apples can also be cut in half, coring part of the apple out of the center and granola placed on top with the other ingredients and baked the same way.
Chef: Hillori Hansen
Instagram: @blissful.bites.by.hillori