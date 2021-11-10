Fall Apple Salad

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Hey there, Utah! We are halfway to the weekend. After a bit of a soggy day where Salt Lake City picked up a quarter-inch of rain, today will be calmer.

We'll be looking at partly cloudy to partly sunny skies for the northern two-thirds of the state while the south gets a good amount of sunshine. Through the early afternoon, a light snow shower will be possible in the highest elevations in our mountains. With a northwesterly, flow temperatures will run a few to a handful of degrees below average.