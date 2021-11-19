Executive chef shows how to make Incognito Burgers

(Good Things Utah) – Learn to make these Incognito Burgers on Good Things Utah! Recipe from Stacy Springer, Einstein’s Kitchen Executive Chef/Owner.
Ingredients
- 1.5 pounds ground beef
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 carrots, shredded
- 1 heads broccoli, shredded
- 8 oz shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 pk wanton paper wrappers
Directions
- In a large bowl, season the beef with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder.
- Shred the carrots and broccoli using a box grater.
- Add the carrots and broccoli to the bowl with the beef and mix well.
- Sautee meat in skillet with 4 tbsp oil until cooked brown. Drain oil and set aside.
- In bowl with meat add cheese, Mix together.
- Place 1tbs meat filling in wanton wrapper pinch shut and cook in oil at 350F until golden brown. About 2 minutes.
- Carefully remove from oil and place on paper towels to cool.
- Enjoy with favorite dipping sauces!
Chef: Stacy Springer