Executive chef shows how to make Incognito Burgers

Ingredients

  • 1.5 pounds ground beef
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 2 carrots, shredded
  • 1 heads broccoli, shredded
  • 8 oz shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 pk wanton paper wrappers

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, season the beef with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder.
  2. Shred the carrots and broccoli using a box grater.
  3. Add the carrots and broccoli to the bowl with the beef and mix well.
  4. Sautee meat in skillet with 4 tbsp oil until cooked brown. Drain oil and set aside.
  5. In bowl with meat add cheese, Mix together.
  6. Place 1tbs meat filling in wanton wrapper pinch shut and cook in oil at 350F until golden brown. About 2 minutes.
  7. Carefully remove from oil and place on paper towels to cool.
  8. Enjoy with favorite dipping sauces!

Chef: Stacy Springer 

