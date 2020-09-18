Empanadas in the kitchen with chef Angie

Angie Ehrenzweig is a corporate chef who tells us empanadas aren’t nearly as intimidating as they look! This is the perfect time of year to try your hand at this recipe and be ready to wow your guests this upcoming holiday season. To book a private or group cooking class, you can reach Angie at:

801-787-0271 aehrenzweig@gmail.com

Angie tells us this is one of the most popular Mexican dishes! The recipe of the dough is very easy to make, and the filling can be made with whatever you have on hand. The empanada dough is similar to a pie dough, and is made with cold butter, cold water, flour and egg. It comes out perfectly flakey, crispy and golden brown! They can be stuffed with ground beef, ham and cheese, pineapple jam or dulce de leche.

Ingredients

For the dough

3 cups flour

1/2 cup cold butter cubed

1 large egg

3/4 cup cold water

Pinch off salt

2 tbs of sugar (for the sweet ones) 2 For the filling

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion

6 oz. boiled diced potato or frozen

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 green bell pepper

2 oz. ground beef

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp chili powder or taco seasoning

1/2 tsp oregano

1 tbsp chopped green onions

For the sweet filling empanadas you can use any jam, Nutella or dulce de leche.

Instructions for the dough:

1. Add flour, butter, and salt to a food processor fitted with a blade attachment. Pulse a few times until the butter is the size of peas.

2. Add egg and cold water to the food processor. Pulse just until ball of dough forms.

3. Form the dough into a flat round disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. For the filling 1. Meanwhile you can get started on your filling. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add in onion and green pepper and saute for 2-3 minutes or until softened and golden brown. 2. Add ground beef and brown until no longer pink, 4-5 minutes. 3. Add in salt, chili powder or taco seasoning and oregano.

4. Stir in tomato paste. Sauté for an additional 2 minutes.

5. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Add in boiled potato, and green onion.

6. Roll out dough to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut into circles about 5 inches in diameter using a ring cutter or small bowl. Alternatively divide into 12 small balls of dough and roll into individual circles.

7. Place filling (about 1/4 cup) on each circle and fold in half, crimp the edges with a fork. 3

8. Brushing the outside with a beaten egg for a crispier, golden brown. For the sweet ones sprinkle with sugar.

9. Bake at 350 in a pre-heated oven for 18-20 min.

10. Serve immediately with salsa or sour cream for dipping!

Red chunky salsa Ingredients:

6 Roma Tomatoes • 1 Jalapeno pepper • Salt to taste. • 2 tbs of oil • 1 medium chopped onion • 1 small bunch of cilantro

Instructions:

In a small saucepan, boil the tomatoes and the pepper together for about 10 minutes. (for mild salsa remove the seeds from the pepper, or don’t use peppers at all, you will be surprised of the results not using the pepper). Once boiled put everything in the blender don’t add water at all. In a pan put add 2 tablespoons of oil of your choice and boil the salsa for 10 to 15 min in low/med heat stir at the beginning add salt to taste and let it cool. Once is cooled off, add the chopped onion and the cilantro and stir well.