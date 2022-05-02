(Good Things Utah) Chef Austin Buhler is in the kitchen making Elote Scallops and we are sharing the recipe with all of you! So delicious, don’t miss it!

Elote Puree:

2 cups fire-roasted corn – Can be found in the freezer section at Trader Joe’s

¼ cup butter

½ cup Mayonnaise

½ Lime, Juiced

3 tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

1 ½ tsp Buhler’s Gourmet Seasoned Salt

½ tsp Tajin

Corn Hash:

1 tbsp. Grapeseed Oil (or your favorite mild cooking oil)

1 small onion – diced

2 bell peppers – diced

1 jalapeno – diced

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 pound Fire Roasted Corn

1 tsp Smokin Mama Smoked Lime Salt

1 tsp cumin

½ Lime, Juiced

Salt, and Pepper

Scallops:

20 – 10/20 Scallops (5 per person)

Buhler’s Gourmet Seasoned Salt or your favorite all-purpose seasoning.

Your Favorite Pico de Gallo

Queso Fresco

Cilantro

Lime Wedges

Smokin Mama Smoked Lime Salt

Tajin

Directions:

For the Puree : Heat a medium-sized pan and add the butter and corn. Sautee until heated through. Place into a blender along with the Mayonnaise, lime juice, parmesan cheese, seasoned salt, and tajin. Starting on low and increasing in speed, blend until smooth. Be careful when blending hot foods! Place

to the side and keep warm while you prepare the other items.

: For the Hash : Heat a medium-sized pan over medium heat. Put the grapeseed oil into the pan along with the onions, peppers, and jalapeno. Sautee these for 5 to 6 minutes, then add in the garlic. Continue cooking for another 2 minutes. Add in the fire-roasted corn, Smoked Lime Salt, Cumin, and lime juice. Sautee until the corn is heated through.

: For the Scallops : If using frozen scallops, defrost and place on a towel for 10 – 15 minutes to dry out. Remove the side muscle if present. Season the scallops with Buhler’s Gourmet Seasoned Salt. Using a medium-sized pan, place enough grapeseed oil to cover the bottom of the pan. Heat on medium-high just until you see some smoke coming from the oil. Carefully, place the scallops into the pan and let sear on that side for 3 – 4 minutes making sure to you get a nice golden brown color before turning over. Sear the second side for another 2 – 3 minutes or until just the center of the scallop remains translucent. Be careful not to overcook as scallops can become very rubbery quickly. Don’t overcrowd your pan. You may need to do multiple batches. Overcrowding can cause too much liquid to collect in the pan and you’ll end up boiling your scallops instead of searing them.

: To Assemble : Place a portion of your puree on the plate first. You can get as fancy as you want with the design. Place a portion of the corn hash on top of the puree. Place 5 scallops on top of the hash on each plate. Garnish each scallop with a spoonful of Pico de Gallo, queso fresco cheese, and chopped cilantro. Finish with a light sprinkle of the Smokin Mama Smoked Lime Salt and Tajin. Serve with a lime wedge

:

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE.

