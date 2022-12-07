Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) Are you someone who loves the holiday season because it’s when eggnog becomes available? Maybe you stock up on it or have a holiday party to find not everyone liked it as much as you and you have leftovers you need to get rid of before it spoils.

Lucky for you, we have Chef Casey Bowthorpe with Harmons in the kitchen today cooking up Eggnog Cookies. The perfect way to use up any that you have leftover OR just to make because they’re so yummy to have around!

Ingredients:

2 3/4 cup All-Purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cloves

2 whole eggs

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup eggnog

1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste

3 tablespoon Bourbon or Dark Rum Substitute ½ tbsp Rum extract for a nonalcoholic version)

1 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 cup (2 sticks or 16 tablespoons) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

For the Icing:

2 cups Powder sugar

4 tablespoons eggnog

2 tablespoons Bourbon or Dark Rum For non-alcoholic, 1 tsp. Rum extract)

2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions:

In a large bowl, sift the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cream of tartar, salt and spices and set aside. In a liquid measuring cup, whisk the egg yolks, eggs, eggnog, dark rum, vanilla

In a bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the butter, sugars, and cream cheese. Mix until fluffy, about 2-3 minutes.

Scrape down the sides of the bowl, and return the mixer to low speed, pour in the eggs, eggnog, and vanilla extract. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and continue to beat for another minute or two.

Add in the flour mixture and beat on low speed until just combined. Remove from bowl and scrape the bowl again to make sure everything is incorporated.

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper Using a 1 tablespoon scoop, drop dough at least 3 inches apart. Let the scooped dough sit in fridge for 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 13-15 minutes.

Let cool 5 minutes on baking sheet, then transfer to a cooling rack and let cool completely.

For the icing: Whisk together the powdered sugar, eggnog, bourbon, or rum (If using) and vanilla bean paste until smooth. Add additional eggnog if necessary to reach desired consistency.

Whisk together the powdered sugar, eggnog, bourbon, or rum (If using) and vanilla bean paste until smooth. Add additional eggnog if necessary to reach desired consistency. To finish the cookies: Drizzle desired amount of glaze over the cookies.

Recipe by: Tara Walker | Prep time: 20 minutes | Chill time: 2 hours | Cook Time: 25 minutes | Total time: 2 hrs. 45 minutes | Yield: 2 dozen

Print this recipe for your records at home.

Did you know you can shop online at Harmons and schedule it for Pick Up or Delivery? They offer weekly specials, Meat, Seafood, and Fresh Cut produce. You won’t be disappointed!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.