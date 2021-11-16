Easy to Make Gluten-Free Stuffing

(Good Things Utah) – An easy gluten-free stuffing recipe. This classic stuffing recipe is also dairy-free. Perfect for Thanksgiving or any holiday meal!
Ingredients
- 1 loaf of GF bread (I use 7-grain Franz Gf bread)
- ½ cup diced celery
- ½ cup diced carrots
- ½ cup diced onion
- 1 tsp crushed fennel seeds
- 1 Tbsp rubbed sage
- ½ tsp Italian seasonings
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries
- ½ stick of butter
- ½ can of GF cream of mushroom soup or cream of chicken soup
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 350° F
- Melt butter in oven safe skillet
- Cut the gluten-free bread into medium-sized cubes and add bread pieces to a large bowl.
- Add the celery, carrots, and onions to the skillet and sauté over medium/high heat until soft, about 6-8 minutes.
- Add the spices to a small bowl and stir to combine. Pour seasoning blend and soup over the bread and gently mix until the bread is evenly moistened.
- Add sauteed celery, carrots, onions, cranberries to the bread mixture and stir.
- Pour the stuffing mixture back into the oven safe dish.
- Bake for 30-45 minutes until the top of the stuffing is golden brown and lightly crisp.
Chef: Nakia Armstrong | Instagram: @gonna.eat.that