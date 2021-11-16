Easy to Make Gluten-Free Stuffing

(Good Things Utah) – An easy gluten-free stuffing recipe. This classic stuffing recipe is also dairy-free. Perfect for Thanksgiving or any holiday meal!

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf of GF bread (I use 7-grain Franz Gf bread)
  • ½ cup diced celery
  • ½ cup diced carrots
  • ½ cup diced onion
  • 1 tsp crushed fennel seeds
  • 1 Tbsp rubbed sage
  • ½ tsp Italian seasonings
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries
  • ½ stick of butter
  • ½ can of GF cream of mushroom soup or cream of chicken soup

Directions

  1. Preheat your oven to 350° F
  2. Melt butter in oven safe skillet
  3. Cut the gluten-free bread into medium-sized cubes and add bread pieces to a large bowl.
  4. Add the celery, carrots, and onions to the skillet and sauté over medium/high heat until soft, about 6-8 minutes.
  5. Add the spices to a small bowl and stir to combine. Pour seasoning blend and soup over the bread and gently mix until the bread is evenly moistened.
  6. Add sauteed celery, carrots, onions, cranberries to the bread mixture and stir.
  7. Pour the stuffing mixture back into the oven safe dish.
  8. Bake for 30-45 minutes until the top of the stuffing is golden brown and lightly crisp. 

Chef: Nakia Armstrong | Instagram: @gonna.eat.that 

