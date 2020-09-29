Easy stuffed mushroom recipe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – There’s nothing like a delicious dish that’s also good for you and easy to make. Alice Williams with HonestlyFitness.com shares a simple recipe for stuffed mushrooms.
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Alice Williams, blogger at HonestlyFitness.com
INGREDIENTS:
• 4 Portobello Mushrooms
• 1 cup Spinach
• ¼ cup Parmesan
(You can sub for vegan parmesan)
• 1 cup Ricotta
(You can sub for vegan ricotta)
• 1 tbsp Mozzarella (per mushroom – if you have 4 mushrooms, you need 4tbsp mozzarella)
(Can sub for vegan mozzarella)
• 1 tbsp Marinara (per mushroom – if you have 4 mushrooms, you need 4tbsp marinara)
• 1 tsp Mural of Flavor Seasoning (from Penzey’s)
(Can sub for another herb like basil)
• 2 Olives
(Can sub for 1 tbsp capers)
• Olive Oil – To drizzle over the Portobello mushrooms
• Salt and Pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Grab 4 medium sized Portobello mushrooms. Put them on a baking tray, gill side up, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake for 25-mins.
- While those are cooking, make your stuffing! Blend 1 cup of spinach, 1/4 cup Parmesan, 1 cup ricotta, 1tsp Mural of Flavor seasoning or Italian seasoning, 1tsp salt and 2 olives (optional but adds a yummy and salty flavor).
- Once mushrooms have baked, add a small amount of marinara to each (1tbsp) and then scoop some of your filling on top. Add some mozzarella if you wish.
- Bake for an additional 5-10 minutes or until warmed through.
- Eat and enjoy!
More fitness and wellness ideas online at honestlyfitness.com and on Instagram @honestlyfitness