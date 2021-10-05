Easy party activity for kids

Surae showed us how to make the trending pop it recipes using silicon pop its for baking or molding!

Chocolate Pop It Recipe:

Just 2 Ingredients and under 5 minutes to make!

-Chocolate

-M&M’s

Directions:

Step 1. Wash fidget

Step 2. Melt the Chocolate

Step 3. Assemble and place M&M’s, cover bubbles with melted chocolate. Important: Chocolate cannot be too hot or it will melt the M&M’s.

Step 4: Gently demold

Benefits:

-Fun

-Customizable

-Perfect party activity

-Great for homeschooling — teach kids about traffic lights by only using the red, yellow, and green M&M’s.