Easy party activity for kids

Surae showed us how to make the trending pop it recipes using silicon pop its for baking or molding!
Chocolate Pop It Recipe:
Just 2 Ingredients and under 5 minutes to make!
-Chocolate
-M&M’s
Directions:
Step 1. Wash fidget
Step 2. Melt the Chocolate
Step 3. Assemble and place M&M’s, cover bubbles with melted chocolate. Important: Chocolate cannot be too hot or it will melt the M&M’s.
Step 4: Gently demold
Benefits:
-Fun
-Customizable
-Perfect party activity
-Great for homeschooling — teach kids about traffic lights by only using the red, yellow, and green M&M’s.