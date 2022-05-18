(Good Things Utah) Angie Ehrenzweig is joining us as Deena hosts GTU and she is cooking up a fantastic meal for us – Easy grill chicken fajitas, queso, rice, and a Sour Cream Chocolate Cake with Caramel Frosting to die for!

Easy Grill Chicken Fajitas:

Ingredients:

3 Breast chicken filets

3 Bell peppers (red, green, yellow )

1 onion

Lemon Pepper

Salt to taste

Directions:

Generously sprinkle the lemon pepper seasoning on both sides of the chicken and use your fingers to press it in.

Grill the chicken halfway and let it rest for 5 min slice it.

Cut the bell peppers and onions into thin slices.

Then saute them on a high flame, for 5 min and add the chicken cover and cook for 5 more minutes until the chicken is fully cooked.

Print Recipe for Chicken Fajitas HERE.

Mexican Rice

Ingredients:

2 cups of rice (like uncle ben’s rice )

4 cups vegetable broth or water

2 tablespoons of chicken tomatoes bullion

Directions:

Add all ingredients to the rice cooker, Stir well.

Cook according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Let rest for 3 minutes after cooking or longer to thicken and then stir.

Print Recipe for Mexican Rice HERE.

Queso

Ingredients:

1/2 chopped onion

1 red bell pepper

1 jalapeno no seeds optional

2 cups of shared Monterrey jack cheese

2 cups of heavy cream

1/4 of milk

olive oil, salt

Directions:

In a saucepan saute onions and peppers until they are brown and tender,

Add the heavy cream and cheese, let the cheese melt, and use the hand blender to mix all the ingredients

Add salt to taste

Print Recipe for Queso HERE.

Sour Cream Chocolate Cake with Caramel Frosting

Ingredients:

For the Cake:

1 cup unsalted butter

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup boiling water

2 cups all-purpose flour plus more for the pan

1 3/4 cups granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

2 large eggs

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

For the chocolate glaze:

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate finely chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons corn syrup

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar

For the chocolate caramel frosting :

1 cup of butter at room temperature

1 can of dulce de leche

Directions for Cake:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter and flour a 10 or 12-cup Bundt pan and set aside. In a small bowl, combine the butter, cocoa powder, salt, and boiling water, stirring, just until everything is melted and combined. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, and baking soda. Add half of the melted butter mixture and whisk until completely blended. The mixture will be thick. Add the remaining butter mixture and whisk until combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, whisking until completely blended. Whisk in the sour cream and vanilla extract. Whisk until smooth. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Let the cake cool in the pan for 15 minutes and then invert onto a rack. Let cool completely before glazing. While the cake is cooling, make the chocolate glaze. Place the chopped chocolate and corn syrup (or agave) in a medium bowl and set aside. Combine the heavy cream and sugar in a small saucepan and put over medium heat. Stir until the cream is hot and the sugar is dissolved. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and whisk until smooth. Generously drizzle the glaze over the cooled cake, allowing it to drip down the sides. Cut into pieces and serve. Let it cool

For the frosting:

Beat butter in a bowl with an electric mixer until creamy and smooth add the dulce de leche and beat for 3 min or until is combined.

Print recipe for Sour Cream Chocolate Cake with Caramel Frosting HERE.

