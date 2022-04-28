(Good Things Utah) Offering up a super easy recipe for Crème Brulee, chef Randy Crane showed us how simple and sweet this treat is! For more tasty treats from Randy, follow along on Instagram: @GreatFoodFYI.

To download and print this recipe, click HERE.

INGREDIENTS

Custard:

1 vanilla bean or ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 cups of heavy cream

5 large egg yokes

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

Dash of salt

Topping:

4 teaspoons of Demerara sugar

DIRECTIONS

Custard Prep:

Slice vanilla bean down the middle longwise. Utilizing the tip of a paring blade, scratch out seeds. Whisk vanilla bean and seeds, cream, egg yolks, granulated sugar, and salt in a bowl until sugar has disintegrated. Strain custard through a fine-network sifter into a measuring cup. Pour custard into four 8-ounce mason jars. Delicately tap containers on the counter to eliminate any air bubbles, then seal; don’t over-tighten the lids.

Cooking Method

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and remove the top rack allowing a large stockpot to fit. Heat 1 gallon of water to 200 degrees over medium heat in a large stockpot. Do not bring to boil. When the water reaches 200 degrees, remove from the heat and gently add the filled mason jars with lids onto the water, ensuring the jars are submerged completely. Place the pot in the oven. Cook at 200 degrees for 50 minutes, then turn the oven off and let it remain in the oven for an additional 15 minutes.

Brulee Topping: