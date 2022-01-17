DIY Red Wine Velvet Cupcakes

(Good Things Utah) Melissa Diaz with Sweet Vinyl Bakeshop is showing us her secrets on how to make the BEST tasting and looking red wine velvet cupcakes on the show today. Check it out!

Cake/Cupcake Ingredients:

Betty Crocker red velvet cake mix.

1-1/4 cup water; 1/2 cup vegetable oil; 3 eggs.

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

For cupcakes, use tin filled with paper liners.

Mix Cake Mix, water, oil, and eggs in a large bowl with mixer on medium speed or beat vigorously by hand for 2 minutes.

Scoop mix into cupcake liners filling 2/3 of the cup.

Bake, as directed in chart or until a toothpick inserted in the center, comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pan.

Cool completely before frosting. Bake (in minutes) Cupcakes (makes 24) 14-19.

*Substitute 1/2 water for your favorite red wine to make them boozy!

Frosting Ingredients:

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter softened (113g)

8 oz. cream cheese softened (brick-style, not spreadable) (226g)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

4 cups powdered sugar* (500g)

Instructions

Combine butter and cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer (or you may use an electric mixer) and beat until creamy, well-combined, and lump-free.

Add vanilla extract and salt and stir well to combine.

With mixer on low, gradually add powdered sugar until completely combined.

Use to frost completely cooled cake or cupcakes.

Finally… Decorate! Michael’s craft store has a great selection of Valentine’s inspired sprinkles! We used a heart mold to make our custom conversation hearts.

For more information about Melissa and Swett Vinyl Bakeshop, you can visit her website, Facebook, Instagram or send her an email: sweetvinylbakeshop@gmail.com.