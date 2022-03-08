(Good Things Utah) Learn how to make Pancake art yourself with tips from Kiana Williams and save the recipe for future fun with the kids!
INGREDIENTS:
- Kodiak pancake mix
- 2 eggs
- Almond milk /water
- condiment bottles
- food dye / coloring
- *optional* berries, syrup, whipped cream
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat Skillet medium 350 heat.
- Mix together desired amount of pancake mix in medium bowl.
- Stir in eggs, almond milk and water.
- In different condiment bottles add mixed batter.
- Squeeze 5-10 drops of desired coloring / food dye into separate condiment bottles.
- Draw art and let heat 2-3 minutes , flip, cook 1-2 minutes.
- Remove from heat and serve warm. add berries, syrup and cream.
