(Good Things Utah) Learn how to make Pancake art yourself with tips from Kiana Williams and save the recipe for future fun with the kids!

INGREDIENTS:

Kodiak pancake mix

2 eggs

Almond milk /water

condiment bottles

food dye / coloring

*optional* berries, syrup, whipped cream

DIRECTIONS:

Heat Skillet medium 350 heat. Mix together desired amount of pancake mix in medium bowl. Stir in eggs, almond milk and water. In different condiment bottles add mixed batter. Squeeze 5-10 drops of desired coloring / food dye into separate condiment bottles. Draw art and let heat 2-3 minutes , flip, cook 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and serve warm. add berries, syrup and cream.

You can learn more about Kianna by visiting her website.