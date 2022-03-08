(Good Things Utah) Learn how to make Pancake art yourself with tips from Kiana Williams and save the recipe for future fun with the kids!

INGREDIENTS: 

  • Kodiak pancake mix 
  • 2 eggs
  • Almond milk /water 
  • condiment bottles
  • food dye / coloring 
  • *optional* berries, syrup, whipped cream 

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Heat Skillet medium 350 heat.
  2. Mix together desired amount of pancake mix in medium bowl. 
  3. Stir in eggs, almond milk and water.
  4. In different condiment bottles add mixed batter. 
  5. Squeeze 5-10 drops of desired coloring / food dye into separate condiment bottles. 
  6. Draw art and let heat 2-3 minutes , flip, cook 1-2 minutes. 
  7. Remove from heat and serve warm. add berries, syrup and cream. 

You can learn more about Kianna by visiting her website.