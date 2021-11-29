DIY Bloody Mary Bar at Home

GTU Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) – Creating your own bloody mary bar at home is far easier than it sounds. DIY bloody mary bars are the perfect brunch treat.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup Private Selection Tomato Juice
  • 2-3 Oz Ketel One Vodka
  • 1/2 Lemon 
  • Salt / Pepper 
  • 3 Dashes Worcestershire Sauce
  • 3 Dashes Hot Sauce 
  • 1/2 Cup Ice 

Garnish

  • Celery Stalks 
  • Pre-cooked Shrimp 
  • Olives
  • Bacon
  • Salami 
  • Cheese Cubes 
  • Lemons Wedges 
  • Lime Wedges 

Directions

  1. Pre-cook bacon
  2. In a shaker add; tomato juice, Ketel one, lemon juice, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and ice.
  3. Shake and filter into a glass.
  4. Add garnishes
  5. *Optional* leave out vodka for non-alcoholic cocktail. 

Chef: Kiana Williams | Website: https://kuliawear.com/blogs/news | Instagram: @wholesome_ki

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors