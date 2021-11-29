DIY Bloody Mary Bar at Home

(Good Things Utah) – Creating your own bloody mary bar at home is far easier than it sounds. DIY bloody mary bars are the perfect brunch treat.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup Private Selection Tomato Juice
- 2-3 Oz Ketel One Vodka
- 1/2 Lemon
- Salt / Pepper
- 3 Dashes Worcestershire Sauce
- 3 Dashes Hot Sauce
- 1/2 Cup Ice
Garnish
- Celery Stalks
- Pre-cooked Shrimp
- Olives
- Bacon
- Salami
- Cheese Cubes
- Lemons Wedges
- Lime Wedges
Directions
- Pre-cook bacon
- In a shaker add; tomato juice, Ketel one, lemon juice, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and ice.
- Shake and filter into a glass.
- Add garnishes
- *Optional* leave out vodka for non-alcoholic cocktail.
Chef: Kiana Williams | Website: https://kuliawear.com/blogs/news | Instagram: @wholesome_ki