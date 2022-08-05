(Good Things Utah) Myrranda Garcia, Nutrition Coach and Founder of Empowr Eats joined us on the show to show this devilishly delicious recipe that is not only tasty but also gluten AND dairy free!

Ingredients

2/3 cup semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips Guittard happens to be Myrrandas’ favorite! Dairy-free and soy free. Simple Truth from Smith’s is also a good brand.

1/4 cup butter Substitute for coconut oil for dairy free

2 eggs

1/2 cup organic cane sugar, unrefined – white or brown, or coconut sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2/3 cup blanched almond flour

2 tbsp organic cacao – or unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp sea salt

Optional – pecans (or other nuts), chocolate chips or coarse sea salt for topping

Caramel Date Sauce

16 Medjool dates, pitted

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/4 cup cashew butter – can sub to almond or peanut

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp sea salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a mini muffin tin with olive oil spray.

Use a small saucepan over low heat to melt chocolate chips and butter together, stirring continuously with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula until smooth. Or in a small glass bowl, microwave for about 30-45 seconds, stirring every 15 seconds.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar until well combined. The mixture should be smooth, with no grittiness from sugar.

In a separate bowl, combine almond flour, cacao, baking powder, and salt.

After the chocolate and butter mixture has cooled slightly, slowly stir into the egg and sugar mixture. Add vanilla extract.

Gently fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined. Don’t overmix.

Pour batter into muffin tin, filling to about 2/3. You can use a small cookie dough scoop to portion them out for easy measuring!

Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with just a few crumbs. While brownies are baking, make the caramel date sauce.

Soak dates in boiling water for 10 minutes.

Drain dates and add to blender with the remaining ingredients.

Blend until smooth. Sauce may be warm from the dates, set aside to cool to room temp.

Remove brownies from the oven. Let cool for 2-3 minutes. Using a cookie dough scoop, gently press down in the center of each brownie to form a bucket for the caramel sauce. Let bites finish cooling in the pan.

Remove bites from the pan and using a small spoon, plop the desired amount of caramel sauce into each brownie bucket. Optional: Top with pecans (or other nuts), chocolate chips, or coarse sea salt!

For chewier bites, let the bites set or store in an airtight container in the fridge for an hour before eating.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to place an order with Empowr Eats, use code: GOODTHINGS and receive 15% off!