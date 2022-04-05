(Good Things Utah) Alyssa Bybee and Dianna Bybee, food bloggers at In Fine Taste are in the kitchen cooking up a favorite – Deviled Eggs with Toasted Pecans and Bacon!

Ingredients:

12 large eggs

1 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons white vinegar

½ cup jicama, chopped fine

4 slices thick sugar cured bacon (or 6 regular slices); cooked and chopped fine

½ cup pecans, chopped small

2 Tablespoons sugar

½ cup mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons mustard

2 Tablespoons dill pickle juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

4 green onions, chopped

fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions:

FOR EGGS

Put eggs in pot and fill pan with cold water to cover eggs by one inch. Add 1 teaspoon salt and vinegar. Bring pot to a boil. Boil one minute, then turn off heat and cover pot with lid. Let pot sit covered for 15 minutes. Quickly drain off hot water and put eggs in cold water with ice. Peel eggs once they are slightly cool. To peel: Crack bottom (large end) of egg and peel it under cold running water. (The shell should come off fairly easily.)

FILLING

While eggs are cooking, heat a small skillet to medium high. Add chopped pecans and sugar and stir constantly just until sugar melts. Pour out onto a piece of parchment paper. Cook bacon in oven or on stove top until crisp. Drain on paper towel. Chop into small pieces. (A wire rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes is a great way to cook bacon because the air can circulate around the bacon making it crisp.) Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in a medium mixing bowl and smash with a fork. Peel and chop jicama into small pieces. Add jicama, chopped bacon and pecans to egg yolks. Mix mayonnaise, mustard, pickle juice salt, pepper and green onions in a small bowl. Pour mayonnaise mixture over egg yolk mixture and stir to combine. Fill hard boiled egg halves with yolk mixture. You can use a spoon or a pastry bag fitted with an open tip. The yolk mixture should over-fill the egg whites. Garnish with fresh parsley.

Print this recipe for your records HERE.

