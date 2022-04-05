(Good Things Utah) Alyssa Bybee and Dianna Bybee, food bloggers at In Fine Taste are in the kitchen cooking up a favorite – Deviled Eggs with Toasted Pecans and Bacon!
Ingredients:
- 12 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 Tablespoons white vinegar
- ½ cup jicama, chopped fine
- 4 slices thick sugar cured bacon (or 6 regular slices); cooked and chopped fine
- ½ cup pecans, chopped small
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons mustard
- 2 Tablespoons dill pickle juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 4 green onions, chopped
- fresh parsley for garnish
Instructions:
FOR EGGS
- Put eggs in pot and fill pan with cold water to cover eggs by one inch. Add 1 teaspoon salt and vinegar. Bring pot to a boil. Boil one minute, then turn off heat and cover pot with lid. Let pot sit covered for 15 minutes.
- Quickly drain off hot water and put eggs in cold water with ice. Peel eggs once they are slightly cool. To peel: Crack bottom (large end) of egg and peel it under cold running water. (The shell should come off fairly easily.)
FILLING
- While eggs are cooking, heat a small skillet to medium high. Add chopped pecans and sugar and stir constantly just until sugar melts. Pour out onto a piece of parchment paper.
- Cook bacon in oven or on stove top until crisp. Drain on paper towel. Chop into small pieces. (A wire rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes is a great way to cook bacon because the air can circulate around the bacon making it crisp.)
- Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in a medium mixing bowl and smash with a fork.
- Peel and chop jicama into small pieces. Add jicama, chopped bacon and pecans to egg yolks.
- Mix mayonnaise, mustard, pickle juice salt, pepper and green onions in a small bowl. Pour mayonnaise mixture over egg yolk mixture and stir to combine.
- Fill hard boiled egg halves with yolk mixture. You can use a spoon or a pastry bag fitted with an open tip. The yolk mixture should over-fill the egg whites. Garnish with fresh parsley.
