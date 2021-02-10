Dark Chocolate Pudding recipe

Chef Jenn Martello shows us her recipe for a tasty dark chocolate pudding! A dark decadent dessert to serve the one you love, it’s thick dark chocolate pudding studded with vanilla wafer cookies. She shows us how to temper your eggs to get a creamy stovetop custard. This private chef specializes in home plated dinners and in home cooking classes. Find Jenn on IG @chefjennmartello and www.chefjennmartello.com



Dark Chocolate Pudding:

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 Each Eggs

3/4 Cup Sugar

2 Tbsp Cornstarch

1 1/4 Cup Heavy cream

1 Cup Milk

4 Oz Bittersweet Chocolate, chopped fine

1/4 Cup Dark Chocolate cocoa powder

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1 Cup Vanilla wafer cookies, crumbled

Directions:

1. Whisk eggs, sugar and cornstarch in a medium bowl.

2. Bring milk and cream to a simmer on the stove without boiling, remove from heat.

3. Temper the eggs by slowly pouring in 1 cup of hot milk mixture into the medium bowl, add tempered eggs back into saucepan slowly whisking to incorporate. Place the pan back on medium heat.

4. Continuously stir until very thick 6-7 minutes, remove from heat.

5. Stir in chocolate, dark cocoa powder, vanilla extract and wafer cookies. Mix until melted and incorporated.

6. Serve warm or pour into individual ramekins, cover with plastic wrap and cool.

7. Garnish with extra cookies, chocolate shavings and whipped cream.

8. Enjoy!