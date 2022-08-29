(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams is cooking up Crock Pot Tuscan Chicken. With the cooler weather and school starting, people are always wanting something yummy, warm, healthy, and easy! Make sure to grab this recipe!

Ingredients:

8 chicken thighs

Kinder master salt

California sun-dried tomatoes

1 tbsp olive oil OR butter

6 garlic cloves

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup white wine OR chicken broth

2 cups spinach

1 heaping cup shaved parmesan

*optional* 1/2 cup asiago

Directions:

Set crock pot heat high, add chicken thighs. Coat chicken with kinder salt on both sides and add sun-dried tomatoes. Cook for 4 hours. (drain broth optional, I leave it in). Once the chicken is cooked, in a separate large skillet or iron, heat on high. Reduce heat to medium and add oil/butter and minced garlic. When the garlic has browned, add in 1 cup heavy cream + 1 cup white wine OR chicken broth. Bring liquid to a boil and slowly mix in parmesan and asiago. Lastly stir in all the spinach. Once the sauce is even, add in chicken thighs and tomatoes. Coat chicken in sauce, add 2 tbsp kinder for slightly more salty taste. let cool, pairs well with white wine.

Head on over to her blog to grab more healthy recipes!