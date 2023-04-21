SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Oh kale yeah! Who said eating your greens has to be boring? Kiana Williams is cooking up something great in the kitchen, Brussel sprout and kale tostadas! This tasty dish inspired by WB Eatery in Ogden is a great vegetarian dish that all will enjoy.

Ingredients:

12 oz Brussel sprouts

1 pack Tostadas

1-2 cups Fresh kale

1 lemon

Cilantro lime salsa

Cotija cheese

Pickled onions

Garlic salt

Directions:

Bake or sauté brussel sprouts for 15-20 minutes. Once sprouts are thoroughly cooked, add in kale / squeeze fresh lemon and add garlic salt. Plate tostadas, layer with brussels, kale, pickled onions, and cotija cheese, and top with cilantro lime salsa.

Kiana loves to share healthy recipes with us that will taste good and make you feel good. To find more from her, check her out on her blog or on Instagram!