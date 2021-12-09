(Good Things Utah) – Ruthie Knudsen from doTERRA showed us how to cook a delicious Creme de Menthe Pie with doTERRA Peppermint Oil.
Primary Benefits of doTERRA Peppermint Oil
- When ingested, Peppermint essential oil promotes healthy respiratory function and clear breathing*
- Peppermint oil promotes digestive health when taken internally*
- Repels bugs naturally
Uses:
- Use a drop of Peppermint oil with Lemon oil in water for a healthy, refreshing mouth rinse.
- Take one to two drops of Peppermint essential oil in a Veggie Capsule to alleviate occasional stomach upset.*
- Add a drop of peppermint essential oil to your favorite smoothie recipe for a refreshing twist.
- Place one drop of Peppermint essential oil in the palm of hand with one drop Wild Orange oil and one drop Frankincense oil and inhale for a mid-day pick-me-up.
Instructions
- 24 large marshmallows
- 1/2 cup milk
- 3 tablespoons Creme de Menthe liquor
- 6 drops doTERRA peppermint essential oil
- 1/2 pint heavy whipping cream
- 1 Oreo pre-made crust (or make your own below)
- 2 cups whipped cream, for serving
- chocolate shavings, for garnish
- Homemade Oreo Crust:
- 30 Oreo Cookies
- 1/2 cube butter, softened
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl whip cream until stiff peaks form; refrigerate.
- In a double boiler combine marshmallows, milk, peppermint essential oil, and creme de menthe; stir until melted.
- Remove from heat and stir in cream.
- Pour into pie crust, cover and freeze until solid. (approx 6-7 hours).
- Slice and serve with additional whip cream and chocolate shavings, if desired. Enjoy!
- Homemade Oreo Crust
Place whole cookies in a blender, pulse until crumbly, add butter, and pulse until mixed. Pour into the pie tin and press with a measuring cup.
Go to doTERRA to learn more about their essential oils.