(Good Things Utah) – Ruthie Knudsen from doTERRA showed us how to cook a delicious Creme de Menthe Pie with doTERRA Peppermint Oil.

Primary Benefits of doTERRA Peppermint Oil

When ingested, Peppermint essential oil promotes healthy respiratory function and clear breathing*

Peppermint oil promotes digestive health when taken internally*

Repels bugs naturally

Uses:

Use a drop of Peppermint oil with Lemon oil in water for a healthy, refreshing mouth rinse.

Take one to two drops of Peppermint essential oil in a Veggie Capsule to alleviate occasional stomach upset.*

Add a drop of peppermint essential oil to your favorite smoothie recipe for a refreshing twist.

Place one drop of Peppermint essential oil in the palm of hand with one drop Wild Orange oil and one drop Frankincense oil and inhale for a mid-day pick-me-up.

Instructions

24 large marshmallows

1/2 cup milk

3 tablespoons Creme de Menthe liquor

6 drops doTERRA peppermint essential oil

1/2 pint heavy whipping cream

1 Oreo pre-made crust (or make your own below)

2 cups whipped cream, for serving

chocolate shavings, for garnish

Homemade Oreo Crust:

30 Oreo Cookies

1/2 cube butter, softened

Directions

In a large mixing bowl whip cream until stiff peaks form; refrigerate. In a double boiler combine marshmallows, milk, peppermint essential oil, and creme de menthe; stir until melted. Remove from heat and stir in cream. Pour into pie crust, cover and freeze until solid. (approx 6-7 hours). Slice and serve with additional whip cream and chocolate shavings, if desired. Enjoy! Homemade Oreo Crust

Place whole cookies in a blender, pulse until crumbly, add butter, and pulse until mixed. Pour into the pie tin and press with a measuring cup.

