(Good Things Utah) – Ruthie Knudsen from doTERRA showed us how to cook a delicious Creme de Menthe Pie with doTERRA Peppermint Oil.

Primary Benefits of doTERRA Peppermint Oil

  • When ingested, Peppermint essential oil promotes healthy respiratory function and clear breathing*
  • Peppermint oil promotes digestive health when taken internally*
  • Repels bugs naturally

Uses:

  • Use a drop of Peppermint oil with Lemon oil in water for a healthy, refreshing mouth rinse.
  • Take one to two drops of Peppermint essential oil in a Veggie Capsule to alleviate occasional stomach upset.*
  • Add a drop of peppermint essential oil to your favorite smoothie recipe for a refreshing twist. 
  • Place one drop of Peppermint essential oil in the palm of hand with one drop Wild Orange oil and one drop Frankincense oil and inhale for a mid-day pick-me-up.

Instructions

  • 24 large marshmallows
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 3 tablespoons Creme de Menthe liquor
  • 6 drops doTERRA peppermint essential oil
  • 1/2 pint heavy whipping cream
  • 1 Oreo pre-made crust (or make your own below)
  • 2 cups whipped cream, for serving
  • chocolate shavings, for garnish
  • Homemade Oreo Crust:
  • 30 Oreo Cookies
  • 1/2 cube butter, softened

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl whip cream until stiff peaks form; refrigerate.
  2. In a double boiler combine marshmallows, milk, peppermint essential oil, and creme de menthe; stir until melted.
  3. Remove from heat and stir in cream.
  4. Pour into pie crust, cover and freeze until solid. (approx 6-7 hours).
  5. Slice and serve with additional whip cream and chocolate shavings, if desired. Enjoy!
  6. Homemade Oreo Crust

Place whole cookies in a blender, pulse until crumbly, add butter, and pulse until mixed. Pour into the pie tin and press with a measuring cup.

Go to doTERRA to learn more about their essential oils.

