(Good Things Utah) Talented chef and avid foodie, Randy Crane, shared with us a succulent recipe for Creamy Tuscan Chicken! See more recipes and inspiration from Randy on Instagram: @GreatFoodFYI.

To download and print this recipe, click the link HERE.

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 Chicken Breasts. Butterflied or flattened to 1/2 inch
  • 1/3 cup of cherry tomatoes cut in half
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 3/4 cup Sauvignon blanc wine
  • 1 large shallot minced
  • 4 cloves of garlic minced
  • 1/2 cup of cremini mushrooms sliced
  • 1 small bag of baby spinach
  • 1/3 cup of Sun-dried tomatoes julienned
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon oil from the sun-dried tomatoes

Seasoning to taste:

  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Paprika
  • Oregano
  • Gallic powder
  • Onion powder
  • Red pepper flakes

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat a large frying pan over medium to high heat.
  2. Season the chicken with the above seasonings to your taste
  3. Add 1 tablespoon of both the olive oil and sun-dried tomato oil to the pan and sear your chicken until lightly browned on both sides. Remove the pan and set it aside.
  4. Add the wine to the pan where the chicken was cooked to deglaze and allow to reduce by 1/2. Reduce the heat to medium.
  5. Add the heavy cream to the reduced wine and allow heat.
  6. Place the chicken into the pan with the wine/cream and simmer.
  7. In a separate pan, add one tablespoon of olive oil and heat over medium heat. Add the shallots and mushrooms. Cook until most of the moisture has been released.
  8. Add garlic to the shallots and mushrooms, then heat for an additional 1 minute or until garlic is fragrant.
  9. Add the cooked mushrooms to the pan with the chicken and cream.
  10. Place tomatoes and spinach in a clean pan and cook over medium heat until the spinach has wilted and most of the moisture has evaporated. Add the sun-dried tomatoes and heat for 1 minute.
  11. Add the wilted spinach and tomatoes to the chicken and simmer until the chicken reaches 165 degrees.
  12. Serve over mashed potatoes with crusty bread.
  13. Enjoy your gourmet meal.