(Good Things Utah) Talented chef and avid foodie, Randy Crane, shared with us a succulent recipe for Creamy Tuscan Chicken! See more recipes and inspiration from Randy on Instagram: @GreatFoodFYI.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 Chicken Breasts. Butterflied or flattened to 1/2 inch
- 1/3 cup of cherry tomatoes cut in half
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 3/4 cup Sauvignon blanc wine
- 1 large shallot minced
- 4 cloves of garlic minced
- 1/2 cup of cremini mushrooms sliced
- 1 small bag of baby spinach
- 1/3 cup of Sun-dried tomatoes julienned
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon oil from the sun-dried tomatoes
Seasoning to taste:
- Salt
- Pepper
- Paprika
- Oregano
- Gallic powder
- Onion powder
- Red pepper flakes
DIRECTIONS
- Heat a large frying pan over medium to high heat.
- Season the chicken with the above seasonings to your taste
- Add 1 tablespoon of both the olive oil and sun-dried tomato oil to the pan and sear your chicken until lightly browned on both sides. Remove the pan and set it aside.
- Add the wine to the pan where the chicken was cooked to deglaze and allow to reduce by 1/2. Reduce the heat to medium.
- Add the heavy cream to the reduced wine and allow heat.
- Place the chicken into the pan with the wine/cream and simmer.
- In a separate pan, add one tablespoon of olive oil and heat over medium heat. Add the shallots and mushrooms. Cook until most of the moisture has been released.
- Add garlic to the shallots and mushrooms, then heat for an additional 1 minute or until garlic is fragrant.
- Add the cooked mushrooms to the pan with the chicken and cream.
- Place tomatoes and spinach in a clean pan and cook over medium heat until the spinach has wilted and most of the moisture has evaporated. Add the sun-dried tomatoes and heat for 1 minute.
- Add the wilted spinach and tomatoes to the chicken and simmer until the chicken reaches 165 degrees.
- Serve over mashed potatoes with crusty bread.
- Enjoy your gourmet meal.