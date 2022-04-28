(Good Things Utah) Talented chef and avid foodie, Randy Crane, shared with us a succulent recipe for Creamy Tuscan Chicken! See more recipes and inspiration from Randy on Instagram: @GreatFoodFYI.

To download and print this recipe, click the link HERE.

INGREDIENTS

3 Chicken Breasts. Butterflied or flattened to 1/2 inch

1/3 cup of cherry tomatoes cut in half

3/4 cup heavy cream

3/4 cup Sauvignon blanc wine

1 large shallot minced

4 cloves of garlic minced

1/2 cup of cremini mushrooms sliced

1 small bag of baby spinach

1/3 cup of Sun-dried tomatoes julienned

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon oil from the sun-dried tomatoes

Seasoning to taste:

Salt

Pepper

Paprika

Oregano

Gallic powder

Onion powder

Red pepper flakes

DIRECTIONS