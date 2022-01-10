(Good Things Utah) Looking for a warm cup of soup for dinner tonight? Check out this Creamy Mushroom Soup to make for the family tonight!

Ingredients:

1 medium onion, chopped

2 clove garlic, chopped

1 head cauliflower, cut into small pieces

3/4 lb. cremini mushrooms, chopped

4 cups chicken or veggie broth

Nori seaweed sheet, cut into chiffonade*

Shitake Mushroom*

Green Onion*

Salt & pepper, to taste

Directions:

Sauté onions in olive oil in soup pot or instant pot. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant. Add broth, cauliflower, and mushrooms. Simmer with lid on until vegetables are tender. Remove from heat and blend with an immersion blender. Season with salt and pepper. Optional: Sauté shiitake mushrooms and a chopped spring onion sprinkled over the top for garnish. Additionally add some Nori seaweed strips, for added nutrition.

Note: If using an Instant Pot, set manual button to 8 minutes and release steam immediately.

Check out more from Chef Hillori Hansen with Blissful bites by Hillori on Instagram.