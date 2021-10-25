Creamy Mushroom Parmesan Soup

(Good Things Utah) – It’s soup season. This is a rich and decadent soup that is easy to make vegetarian. It is perfect for a cold day. It uses any variety of mushrooms making it great for mushroom lovers.

Instructions

1.5 lb Variety of mushrooms, sliced

1 each Onion, chopped

1 each Garlic Clove

3 each Sage leaves, Fresh Chop extra for garnish

1 quart Broth, Beef, Chicken or Vegetable

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

6 tbsp Butter

4 tbsp Flour

½ tsp Salt

⅛ Tsp Black pepper

½ Cup Parmesan Cheese, Shredded More for garnish

½ cup Heavy Cream

Directions

Saute 1 lbs of mushrooms, onion and garlic in 2 tbsp of butter in a large stock pot for 4-5 minutes, add in sage leaves and broth, cover and simmer for 1 hour.

2. Using a fine-mesh sieve strain the mushroom stock into a clean container.

3. Add 1 tbsp of olive oil to pan Saute remaining .5 lb of mushrooms and set aside.

4. In a large saucepan, melt 4 tbsp of butter and add 4 tbsp of flour to make a roux, brown roux 2- 3 min.

5. Slowly ladle in mushroom broth allowing it to thicken before adding each ladle. Use a whisk to incorporate the roux with the stock. When all broth is added to the roux, allow simmering for 15 minutes.

6. Remove from heat and stir in heavy cream, parmesan, salt, and pepper (adjust the salt and Pepper to your liking)

7. Divide the soup amongst the bowls and place the sauteed mushroom, chopped sage, and extra grated parmesan in the center of each bowl. Add a drizzle of Olive Oil to each bowl.

8. Enjoy!