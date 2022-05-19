(Good Things Utah) You’ve been doing so well this week. Watching calories, avoiding sugar, and even exercising. Why not reward yourself with a sweet AND healthy dessert, whipped up by The Holistic Chef — Andrea?

The Holistic Chef is a personal chef cooking for families in the Salt Lake City area. Andrea specializes in cooking for food allergies and also enjoys cooking for individuals experiencing a major illness.

Follow along with Andrea on Instagram: @holisticchefs

Find more information at www.theholisticchef.com.

Creamy Lime Cheesecake

(Gluten & Dairy-Free)

Yields: 1, 8, or 9-inch cheesecake

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Refrigerator Time: 2 to 3 hours

INGREDIENTS:

Crust

½ cup macadamia nuts

½ cup almonds

1 cup pecans

¼ cup gluten-free granola

6 to 8 Medjool dates, pitted

Filling

1 avocado, about 7 to 8 oz

½ cup lime juice (about 8 limes)

½ cup light agave syrup

6 tbsp coconut cream, (thickest milk at top of can)

1 tsp vanilla

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp soy lecithin

½ cup coconut oil, liquid

1 lime for zest

DIRECTIONS:

Place macadamia, pecans and granola in the bowl of a food processor, and process until broken down, about 10 seconds. Add 6 dates and pulse until dates are broken down and well incorporated. Pinch some of the crust, if it doesn’t stick together, add 2 more dates, and pulse until incorporated. Transfer into 8-inch pie dish and press crumbs down evenly into the dish to make crust, going about 1 inch up the sides. Set aside.

Place the avocado, lime juice, agave, coconut milk, vanilla, and salt in a blender and blend on high until smooth.

With the blender stopped, add lecithin and coconut oil and then continue blending until smooth and mixture thickens, about 1 minute. If you dip a spoon into the mixture and still see yellow spots, then the soy lecithin has not completely dissolved yet, let it blend a little longer.

Pour batter into nut crust and smooth out the top. You can gently tap the dish on the counter to remove any air bubbles. Zest the lime over the top of the filling. Place uncovered in refrigerator until completely firm, about 3 hours.

Slice and serve immediately after removing from the refrigerator. Best when served cold.