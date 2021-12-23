(Good Things Utah) Today we have Chef Lesli heating up the kitchen with a hot recipe – Creamy Crab Cups. Check it out!
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg phyllo dough
- 4 Tbsp butter, melted
- 1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened
- ½ lemon, zested and juiced
- 1 tsp Old Bay seasoning
- 1/3 cup drained and diced water chestnuts
- ⅓ cup diced green chiles, drained
- 1 green onion, minced, white and green parts separated
- 8 oz lump crab meat, picked through to remove shells
- Hot sauce, for garnish
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°
- Place 2 sheets on a cutting board. Brush with butter. Cut phyllo into 3” lengths. Cut phyllo into 3” widths.
- Using mini cupcake tins, flip top sheet of phyllo onto bottom sheet, turning slightly so phyllo forms a star.
- Place phyllo in cupcake tins, pressing to form an indent.
- Repeat until there are 24 phyllo cups.
- Bake until lightly browned and crispy, rotating tins 180° halfway through cooking, 10-12 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let cool.
- In a bowl, add cream cheese, lemon zest and juice. Using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth.
- Add Old Bay, water chestnuts, chiles, white part and half of green part of green onion, and crab and, using a spatula, fold ingredients into cream cheese mixture.
- Ten minutes before serving, fill phyllo cups with a heaping teaspoon of crab filling.
- Garnish with remaining green part of green onion.
- Add drops of hot sauce, as desired.
- Time: 35-40 minutes
- Difficulty: 1
- Serves: 10-12