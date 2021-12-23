Creamy Crab Cups

UTAH (ABC4) - With a plethora of fantastical light displays, opportunities to meet Santa, and holiday-centric community and cultural events, Utah is certainly merry and bright during the Christmas season. But how much spirit do Utahns really have?

A lot, it turns out. According to nationwide data collected by Clever Real Estate, Utah ranks second among all 50 states for holiday spirit. Florida ranked first, with Idaho falling behind Utah.