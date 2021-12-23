Creamy Crab Cups

GTU Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) Today we have Chef Lesli heating up the kitchen with a hot recipe – Creamy Crab Cups. Check it out!

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg phyllo dough
  • 4 Tbsp butter, melted
  • 1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened
  • ½ lemon, zested and juiced
  • 1 tsp Old Bay seasoning
  • 1/3 cup drained and diced water chestnuts
  • ⅓ cup diced green chiles, drained
  • 1 green onion, minced, white and green parts separated
  • 8 oz lump crab meat, picked through to remove shells
  • Hot sauce, for garnish

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350°
  • Place 2 sheets on a cutting board. Brush with butter. Cut phyllo into 3” lengths. Cut phyllo into 3” widths.
  • Using mini cupcake tins, flip top sheet of phyllo onto bottom sheet, turning slightly so phyllo forms a star.
  • Place phyllo in cupcake tins, pressing to form an indent.
  • Repeat until there are 24 phyllo cups.
  • Bake until lightly browned and crispy, rotating tins 180° halfway through cooking, 10-12 minutes.
  • Remove from oven and let cool.
  • In a bowl, add cream cheese, lemon zest and juice. Using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth.
  • Add Old Bay, water chestnuts, chiles, white part and half of green part of green onion, and crab and, using a spatula, fold ingredients into cream cheese mixture.
  • Ten minutes before serving, fill phyllo cups with a heaping teaspoon of crab filling.
  • Garnish with remaining green part of green onion.
  • Add drops of hot sauce, as desired.
  • Time: 35-40 minutes
  • Difficulty: 1
  • Serves: 10-12

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors